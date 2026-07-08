Images reveal vision for future transformation of Swansea Civic Centre

New images have been revealed to show how a redeveloped Civic Centre site in Swansea could look in the future.

The images will form part of an exhibition taking place at Y Storfa on Oxford Street later this week, giving residents the chance to shape plans for the site.

Proposals include:

A next-generation aquarium

Around 130 high-quality apartments, including one, two and three-bedroom homes

A roof terrace and sundeck overlooking the bay

A light-filled central atrium

A new saltwater lido

Cafés, bars, shops and flexible workspaces

New leisure and events facilities

A saltwater lido for a future phase of the development

The consultation marks the latest stage in Swansea Council and regeneration partner Urban Splash’s shared ambition to breathe new life into the largely vacant building and create a vibrant destination for the city.

The exhibition will take place at Y Storfa on Wednesday July 8 from 12pm to 6.30pm and on Thursday July 9 from 9am to 4.30pm.

People can also have their say by heading to this website.

Cllr Rob Stewart, Leader of Swansea Council, said: “The Civic Centre is one of the UK’s finest waterfront sites, and this is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to transform it into a destination people will be proud of.

“We’ve listened to residents, refined the plans and now want people to tell us what they think before we take the next step.”

The regeneration of the Civic Centre is part of wider plans to strengthen Swansea’s waterfront, support jobs and businesses, and create a destination where people want to live, visit and spend time. The project is supported by a £20 million investment from the UK Government.

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David Warburton, Development Director at Urban Splash, said: “This is a big milestone for the project and an exciting moment for Swansea.

“Our vision is to celebrate the Civic Centre’s heritage while creating a thriving waterfront destination that will serve the city for generations.”