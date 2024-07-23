Images show progress of major scheme to bring historic Cardiff buildings back to life

Ted Peskett, Local democracy reporter

Images of construction work at two historic Cardiff buildings show that a major scheme to bring them back to life is making good progress.

Plans to restore Merchant Place and Cory’s Buildings in Butetown so that they can provide a new home for Cardiff Sixth Form College were approved by Cardiff Council’s planning committee in early February 2023.

Science labs

The development will also see a new eight-storey building constructed which will house science labs, classrooms, an auditorium and exhibition space.

Merchant Place and Cory’s Buildings, dating back to 1881 and 1889 respectively, have been empty for more than two decades.

The work taking place at Merchant Place will involve the demolition of a two-storey annexe to the rear of the building.

Some objections were made to the development before permission was granted, with one comment from the Victorian Society expressing concern over the potential impact on the historic character of the area.

Before the decision was made by the planning committee, the society said it was worried that the new building would negatively impact the setting of the two Grade II listed buildings.

Existing fabric

However, the council insisted that the applicant intends to retain as much of the existing fabric of the buildings as possible and The Royal Commission on the Ancient and Historical Monuments of Wales called the scheme a “commendable economic reuse of a group of buildings that are significant elements in the townscape”.

No demolition is proposed to take place on the principal façades fronting Bute Place and Bute Street.

There will also no doubt be a lot of people who are pleased to see something being done with the two buildings.

One city councillor who spoke at the planning committee meeting where plans for the restoration and new building were approved said it had been sad to see the historic structures become dilapidated.

Cardiff Sixth Form College is currently located in leased accomodation on Newport Road.

As part of the wider scheme to relocate the college, there are also plans to provide boarding accommodation.

Plans for the construction of a part 10 storey, part 18 storey building on Pierhead Street which will provide this accommodation were approved in October 2023.

