Immigration ban will put lives at risk and lead to care company closures in Wales

Care homes will close and lives will be put at risk in Wales as a result of the “half-baked” immigration crackdown on social care workers.

That’s the warning from sector champions Care Forum Wales (CFW) who say the plan to end the recruitment of care staff from overseas will have a devastating impact on care homes and domiciliary care companies – with catastrophic consequences for the NHS.

The announcement by Home Secretary Yvette Cooper came at a time when the sector was already reeling from increases in National Insurance contributions and wage rises, which amount to a 37 per cent hike in costs.

CFW raised the issue as a matter of urgency at a meeting a meeting of the Five Nations group, which represents social care providers in Wales, England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Eire, where the condemnation was unanimous.

Both organisations are writing to Prime Minister Kier Starmer and the Home Secretary urging them to reverse the overseas recruitment ban for social care.

‘Half-baked’

Mario Kreft MBE, the chair of CFW, said: “It really is a half-baked, ill-thought through idea that’s ignored commonsense for the sake of short-term political expediency.

“Calling these social care heroes low skilled is an affront. It’s shocking because we’re talking about some very special people who are highly skilled at caring.

“To treat them with such disdain as the Home Secretary has done is an absolute disgrace.

“We live in ageist society where older, vulnerable people are not valued.

“As a result, these social care workers are at the wrong end of the salary scale because of the model that local authorities and health boards apply to commissioning publicly funded social care services.

“It’s particularly damaging here in Wales because most people who need social care – whether it’s in a care home or in their own homes – are publicly funded.

“If you lose 10 per cent of your workforce it’s going to cause major issue because you need so many people.

“Most council jobs are 9 ‘til 5 but social care doesn’t work like that – it’s 24/7, 365 days a year.

“This will inevitably lead to care homes closing and domiciliary care companies going to the wall.

“If you have problems in terms of quality because you haven’t enough staff, you’ll get closed down anyway by the regulator.

“At the very least, domiciliary care and care homes will have to reduce services which will cause a backlog into the NHS.

“It is so counterintuitive. At a time when you’re hitting businesses with a 37 per cent increase in National Insurance to raise £20 billion for the NHS, the UK Government is harming the social care sector that keeps the NHS going. They are shooting themselves in the foot. It defies logic.

“All of the work we have done over the past 20 to 30 years to professionalise the sector, working in partnership with the Welsh Government and Social Care Wales, they have put a match to it overnight.

“If we were able to recruit sufficient staff locally we would. We certainly wouldn’t go to the extra expense of recruiting international workers. It can cost £10,000 per person.

“All of this is politically driven. It’s certainly not driven by reality. This is knee-jerk politics of the worst kind in an effort to confront a right-wing agenda.

“Things are bad enough now but even more people won’t be able to get into hospital when they need to and down the line it’s something that could cost lives.”

Shocked

CFW treasurer Sanjiv Joshi was equally shocked and said: “International recruitment of care workers has been a lifeline for our sector and the NHS as well.

“As we’ve realised since the pandemic, the NHS and the social care sector are totally intertwined and the backbone of both these very vital services are the care workers and we have a very small pool to recruit from in Wales.

“It is absolutely essential that we are able to supplement our domestic workforce with international recruitment.

“It’s ironic that the country has just made huge financial sacrifices with higher taxation to try and improve the NHS and the social care offering and this is going to do the opposite.

“The Government’s claim that not enough is being done to recruit workers from this country is just a false narrative.

“International recruitment has been going on in the social care sector and the NHS for the last 25 to 30 years .

“What happened was that the rules for non-EU recruitment were tightened because we had an EU workforce prior to Brexit.

“The rules were subsequently relaxed because as a result of Brexit and the pandemic we lost a large pool of our workforce.

“Throughout recruitment has always focused on the domestic workforce but our working population is decreasing relative to the growing demands of our ageing population.

“This is making a nonsense of the current rules. If we want to recruit somebody from overseas, we already have to demonstrate that we have tried our best and exhausted the domestic pool of local people and in-country overseas staff.

“We only recruit overseas staff when we have to. It’s a lot more expensive to hire people from overseas so we only recruit internationally when there is no other option.

“The language in calling them unskilled is disgraceful and an insult to our existing workforce when we have been working so hard to professionalise the sector and to raise the esteem of our fantastic staff.

“This unwelcoming approach is going to make our current overseas staff feel incredibly uncomfortable.

“Without international recruitment, it’s going to be impossible to plug the gaps today and going forward the situation is going to get worse.

“Recruiting international workers for the social care sector and the NHS are going to be essential if we are going to deliver these vital services.

“We always try and recruit locally first, then we look at the overseas pool of people who are already here and only then will we look to recruit from overseas.”

