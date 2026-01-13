Immigration Enforcement raids at highest level in history

The Home Office’s Immigration Enforcements teams carried out 1,320 raids in Wales in 2025, a 103 per cent rise compared to 2024.

The raids led to 649 arrests, an 85 per cent rise, in what the Home Office called “this government’s work to restore order to the immigration system and end the lure of illegal working that gangs use to sell spaces on small boats.”

This is in addition to “the government’s work to remove and deport 50,000 illegal migrants – a 23% increase under this government.”

Across Britain, record numbers of ‘illegal working raids’ have led to the highest instances of arrests in British history, increasing by 77 per cent and 83 per cent respectively since the current Labour government came into power (July 2024 to end of December 2025).

Over 17,400 raids were made to businesses – such as nail bars, car washes, barbers and takeaway shops, resulting in 12,300 arrests.

The increase was made possible by a £5m funding boost last year for Immigration Enforcement, to target and pursue individuals deemed to be working illegally.

The figures come after the Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, set out sweeping reforms to the immigration system. She said: ”There is no place for illegal working in our communities.

“That is why we have surged enforcement activity to the highest level in British history so illegal migrants in the black economy have nowhere to hide.

“I will stop at nothing to restore order and control to our borders.”

Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens added: “Illegal working fuels the black economy and hurts law-abiding Welsh businesses. This government was clear that we will crack down on people and firms who are flouting the rules and we have delivered this with a record year of enforcement activity across Wales.”

The new figures come as Immigration Enforcement officers across the UK are now equipped with body worn video technology.

Following the start of the launch in September last year, all Immigration Enforcement teams now have the capability to record video which may be used during prosecution.

Immigration Compliance and Enforcement Lead for Wales and the West of England, Richard Johnson, said: “Illegal working is against the law and will not be tolerated in our communities. I’d like to thank my teams for their steadfast efforts to tackle this criminality over the past year and we will continue this momentum throughout 2026 to ensure there is no hiding place from the immigration rules.”

During illegal working raids in Wales last year, officers’ visits included:

Three visits to packaging and distribution warehouses in Caldicot on 5 August, resulting in eight illegal working arrests. Four were detained for their removal from the UK.

A visit to a barbers in Porthmadog on 12 September, resulting in three illegal working arrests. Two men were placed on immigration bail and the other agreed to leave the UK voluntarily.

On 14 October, a visit to a commercial construction site in Gower, Swansea, led to the arrest of seven individuals with four detained for removal from the UK.

Through the new Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Act, the UK Government is expanding right to work checks. These will cover the gig, casual, subcontracted and temporary worker economy.

Additionally, the Organised Immigration Crime Domestic Taskforce is bringing together law enforcement and government partners, including the National Crime Agency, National Police Chiefs Council, Border Security Command and Immigration Enforcement, to identify, disrupt and dismantle criminal smuggling gangs operating in the UK.

Over the last 12 months, there has been a 33% surge in disruptions related to migrant smuggling – with nearly 4,000 disruptions since July 2024 – and a landmark deal with France means those who arrive on small boats are now being sent back.

The UK Government announced last year it will be introducing digital ID, which will be mandatory to prove someone’s right to work in the country by the end of Parliament.

This will create what the Home Office deemed “a simpler, more consistent way for employers to check someone’s eligibility to work.

“The move will make it harder for illegal migrants to find work and allow the government to identify rogue business owners who are failing to conduct checks.”