‘Important’ to raise independence in first call with Starmer, says Welsh FM

The First Minister of Wales said it was “important” to talk about his ambitions for independence in an initial phone call with Sir Keir Starmer.

Rhun ap Iorwerth was elected to the role last week, after a Welsh Parliament election which saw Plaid Cymru become the largest party in the Senedd for the first time.

Speaking in Merthyr Tydfil on Wednesday, he said he believed he could have a “constructive dialogue” with the Prime Minister after speaking to him over the phone in the days after his appointment.

The First Minister said: “I have maintained throughout that I want it to be a constructive relationship, it felt as if we can have that constructive dialogue.

“I made very clear to the Prime Minister my determination to do the right thing for Wales… Making sure that we have the tools, the powers to make a difference to the lives of the people of Wales.

“It was important for me to spell that out in the context of that ultimate journey that I want us to be on as a nation, but explaining that right now, what I want to do is work with the UK Government to deliver for Wales.”

Mr ap Iorwerth said he would make the case for Wales “to whoever the Prime Minister is”.

He said: “I think people will recognise that there is an element of chaos currently in Westminster politics, and that contrasts, I think, with the calm determination of this new Welsh Government.

“But, whoever it is that I may or may not end up working with in Number 10 Downing Street in months to come, my focus will always be the same.”

The First Minister and Deputy First Minister Sioned Williams spoke to teachers and parents at the Cwm Golau Integrated Children’s Centre in Pentrebach on Wednesday.

The Welsh Government plans to phase in 20 hours of funded childcare per week, 48 weeks a year, for all children aged nine months to four, over this Senedd term.

Mr ap Iorwerth said: “We’ve come here as a first visit for myself and the Deputy First Minister to emphasise just how serious we are about this key priority for the incoming Welsh Government.

“We identified the importance of rolling out this childcare offer because of the difference it can make to families.

“There are challenges in delivering this, and we’re up for the challenge. It’s about making sure that we align the finances that we need to deliver it, and, of course, the workforce that we need too.

“We are not doing something here in a flash-in-the-pan way, we are building something here that will help families and children and parents for many years to come.”

The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has said the proposals will “likely require cutbacks” to other services or increases in taxation.

David Phillips, head of devolved and local government finance at the IFS, said: “The incoming Plaid Cymru government will face both financial and political challenges as it seeks to implement its various tax and spending plans.

“Paying for significant new entitlements to government support would require either cutbacks to other spending or increases in devolved tax revenues – both feasible, but requiring difficult trade-offs.

“And persuading other parties to vote for, or at least abstain on, policies they have previously voiced opposition to may require concessions in other areas.”