‘Imposing’ three-storey apartment block approved despite objections

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans to redevelop a vacant care home into an apartment block were approved by a county council, despite objections from residents and councillors about the new building’s scale.

At March’s planning committee meeting at Conwy County Council’s Coed Pella HQ, the development was supported, clearing the way for 23 one-bedroom affordable apartments at the former Guys Cliff Care Home at 79–81 Conway Road.

The proposal, submitted by Ms Natasha Campbell, will see the early 20th-century buildings demolished and replaced with a three-storey apartment block on the corner of Conway Road and Alexandra Road.

Access will be via a driveway from Alexandra Road, with 13 car parking spaces and a bike and motorcycle area at the rear.

The meeting saw a mix of concerns and support from councillors.

Rhos-on-Sea councillor Jo Nuttall said: “This building is out of keeping with its surroundings. The houses around it are two storeys, and this proposal will stand some three and a half metres taller than its neighbours.

“We do need housing, but this is too big a building and too imposing for the area, with inadequate parking putting strain on the already busy side streets, so I cannot support this application.”

In contrast, Cllr Mandy Hawkins spoke in favour.

“I’m happy to go with the officers’ recommendation to support this application today,” she said.

“It will be providing 100% affordable housing on what is a brownfield site. Twenty-three housing (apartments) for those with housing needs in Conwy, this is massive.

“I hear what everyone is saying, but you have only got to walk across the road and see there are houses of different specs and similar to this as well, so my heart has got to go with the housing need, which is why I’m supporting this.”

Cllr Chris Cater seconded Cllr Hawkins’ proposal, noting that a previously rejected application “really was a massing”, explaining how the earlier scheme had been dismissed by the planning inspectorate on appeal.

He added that the footprint had now been reduced and said he was happy to support the current plans.

Those opposing the application included Cllr Samantha Cotton, who had proposed councillors reject the plans due to the scale of the proposed building, which was seconded by Cllr Jo Nuttall.

Cllr Cotton said: “While I acknowledge the desperate need for housing and the strain of the housing list, I struggle with that over the need to place appropriate buildings in appropriate locations.”

A planning report stated that 11 mature trees and hedgerows would be retained alongside new landscaping, including five standard trees and 13 fruit trees.

Bat and bird boxes, as well as hedgehog houses, are also proposed.

The building will feature brick and “self-coloured” render walls, cast stone detailing, tiled roofs, dormer windows, and solar panels on the southern elevation.

Councillors voted 10 votes in favour and three against.