Improvement works underway on county’s tourism sites

Work is underway on improvements to 16 tourism projects across Powys, after the county council was successful in securing £300,000 in funding from the Welsh Government.

The money, from the government’s Brilliant Basics programme, is covering 80% of the cost of the projects, with the organisations delivering the schemes meeting the remaining 20% ​​and investing £75,000.

The 16 projects must all be completed by the end of March 2027.

Tourism hot spots

“Priority areas for this funding round included alleviating pressures at tourism ‘hot spots’, promoting environmentally sustainable destinations, enhancing accessibility, and improving the overall visitor experience, and we believe the projects we are supporting meet these aims,” ​​said Councilor James Gibson-Watt, Powys County Council’s Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys.

“Tourism is very important to the Powys economy, and we are very grateful to Welsh Government for awarding us the maximum amount available: £300,000.”

Across Wales, the Welsh Government is investing a total of £5 million over the next two years as part of the Brilliant Basics programme.

Pressure

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans said: “Tourism is a vital part of the Welsh economy, but we recognize that increased visitor numbers can sometimes put pressure on local infrastructure, particularly in popular destinations. This funding will help address these challenges while supporting our commitment to sustainable, inclusive tourism.

“By investing in these basic but essential facilities, we are not only enhancing the visitor experience but also supporting local communities and protecting our natural environment for generations to come.”