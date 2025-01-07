Incidents of violence against ambulance staff ‘increasing’, leaders warn

UK ambulance services are on course to report the highest ever rate of violent, aggressive and abusive incidents against their staff, leaders from the sector have warned.

At least 55 ambulance staff every day are abused or attacked, according to the Association of Ambulance Chief Executives (AACE) – with incidents including kicking, head-butting, spitting, verbal abuse, sexual assault and serious attacks involving weapons.

Data from the organisation shows there were 11,817 reported incidents of violence, aggression and abuse against ambulance staff in the six months to September 2024.

The figures accounts for 61% of the 19,633 reported for 2023/24 overall, the AACE claims.

At the current rate, the organisation expects incidents to top 20,000 for the first time ever across the 14 ambulance services.

Abuse

Anna Parry, managing director of AACE, said: “These new figures highlight the upsetting fact that ambulance employees face the very real possibility of being subject to violence or abuse each time they start a shift.

“This can have a significant and lasting impact on wellbeing and sometimes even lead to people leaving the ambulance service.”

AACE also estimates more than 5,000 incidents will be reported over the winter months of December, January and February.

More than 2,000 are expected from December 2024 alone, it said.

According to the organisation, alcohol plays a major part in assaults against ambulance staff, followed by drugs and people in mental health crisis.

Regret

Jason Killens, AACE chair and chief executive of the Welsh Ambulance Services University NHS Trust, added: “It is with huge regret that we see the level of violence, aggression and abuse across all UK ambulance services increasing and that frontline clinical employees as well as call handlers are affected.

“This unacceptable behaviour has a major long-term impact on the health and wellbeing of ambulance people who are simply trying to do their jobs and help save lives.

“This is why we are making a plea to the public to ensure that our staff are treated with the respect they deserve, especially during the busy festive period.

“We are also asking the judiciary to use their full powers under the Assaults on Emergency Workers Offences Act 2018 legislation to ensure appropriate sentences are handed out consistently to those found guilty of committing these crimes against our workforce.”

Ambulance services have put a number of measures in place to try and deter abusive or violent behaviour, including body cameras for staff being piloted.

Violence prevention teams have also been established within each NHS ambulance service.

AACE also has an ongoing campaign to raise awareness of the issue.

Ms Parry added: “Our ongoing #WorkWithoutFear campaign is shining a light on this alarming issue and raising awareness of the negative impact of this behaviour on our people, while a significant amount of work is ongoing within ambulance services to help better protect our workforce.”

Saffron Cordery, interim chief executive of NHS Providers, said: “Violence against any member of NHS staff is completely unacceptable.

“Healthcare staff provide a vital service, ensuring patients receive the care they need as quickly as possible, often in high-pressure and challenging situations.

“This is particularly true for ambulance staff. There is absolutely no excuse for the public to direct violence, aggression or abuse against NHS staff who are there to help them.”

