Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Incoming peer swears oath of allegiance to King in both English and Welsh

22 Jun 2023 2 minute read
Dr Kay Swinburne Photo by CiceroComms is licensed under CC BY 2.0.

A Tory former MEP for Wales swore the oath of allegiance to the King in both English and Welsh as she was introduced to the Lords.

Dr Kay Swinburne, who takes the title Baroness Swinburne, wore the traditional scarlet robes for the short ceremony in the unelected chamber.

The 56-year-old was supported by Lords chief whip Baroness Williams of Trafford and fellow Tory peer Baroness Jenkin of Kennington.

Lady Swinburne, who is currently vice chair of financial services at KPMG, was a parliamentarian in Brussels over a decade and previously served on Hertfordshire County Council.

Born in Aberystwyth, Baroness Swinburne is a fluent Welsh speaker. She was educated at Llandysul Grammar School and went on to earn a degree in biochemistry and microbiology and a PhD in medical research from King’s College London, and an MBA from the University of Surrey, before starting a career in international healthcare and investment banking.

Dr Swinburne was Welsh Conservatives lead candidate on the for the 2009 European Parliament.

Her subsequent election was notable for being the first time the Labour Party had failed to come first in a Welsh election since 1918.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Kenneth phillips
Kenneth phillips
1 hour ago

Swearing in both English and Welsh is a waste of time and. breath. What point is there in using English on such a useless occasion? But she will have pleased her Conservative colleagues.

1
Reply

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.