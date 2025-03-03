Increase in over-50s on zero-hours contracts, study suggests

More than 300,000 workers over the age of 50 are employed on zero-hours contracts, new research suggests.

Campaign group Rest Less said its analysis of official figures found that the total had increased from 190,000 a decade ago.

People aged 50 or over make up 26% of the entire zero-hour contract workforce, said the report.

The under-25s and over-50s make up 66% of the total zero-hour contracts workforce, said Rest Less.

Stuart Lewis, chief executive of Rest Less, said: “Ahead of significant proposed changes to the structure of zero-hours contracts, our analysis paints a picture of the growing prevalence of insecure work amongst older workers.

Pressure

“The fact that we’ve seen a 58% increase in over-50s on zero-hour contracts over the past decade reflects both the changing nature of work and the increasing pressure on older workers to accept less secure employment arrangements.

“We know that for some, zero-hour contracts can offer highly flexible working arrangements that enable people to fit work around other life commitments.

“For others, they are the only option available to older workers who can find themselves shut out of standard employment opportunities due to age discrimination.

“While we support the Government’s efforts to ensure that workers of all ages have access to secure, reliable employment opportunities that provide flexibility and stability, we are concerned that some older workers currently on zero-hours contracts may be at risk of unintended consequences from the policy change.

“We are concerned that some employers will stop offering zero-hours contracts entirely which could make it more difficult for older workers to find flexible work in the future, potentially forcing them into other shadow employment arrangements with even less protection.”

