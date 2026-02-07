Increase in visitors to Wales’ largest castle

Jules Millward

The number of visitors to a Welsh castle has increased following the first phase of a significant conservation and enhancement plan.

Following over three years of extensive conservation work at Caerphilly Castle, the largest castle in Wales, nearly sixty thousand people visited between July and December last year.

Cadw – the Welsh Government’s historic environment service has invested £8m into Phase 1 funding essential improvements to the visitor experience.

The redecoration of the castle’s 13th century Great Hall reflects the grandeur of medieval furnishing and architecture, along with some 21st century digital technology which provides an immersive experience that has received very positive comments from castle visitors.

In addition, Cadw has brought some modern comfort by installing underfloor heating and new accessible visitors’ toilets; as well as unveiling state-of-the-art interactive digital exhibits throughout the castle that bring its history through the centuries to life.

Cadw has commenced preparatory work to design its next phases of improvements which include repairs to the bridges leading into and through the castle and works in the outer ward where it is intended to install a new welcome centre.

Residents of Caerphilly reacted warmly to the project during the Caerphilly Town 2035 Festival of Ideas, a series of summer community engagement activities. The historic landmark was identified by many residents as an essential part of Caerphilly’s heritage and the town’s defining feature.

Dr Kathryn Roberts, Cadw Chief Executive said: “The new presentation at the castle will help consolidate its place as an unmissable heritage attraction for visitors to south Wales”.

Jamie Pritchard, leader of Caerphilly County Borough Council, says: “I was delighted to hear that visitors to the castle have increased in the last 6 months. Caerphilly Castle is the largest castle in all of Wales, and our residents cherish and celebrate it.

“The Caerphilly Town 2035 engagement project has emphasised the fact that our town has something unique to offer Welsh tourism, and I’m excited to see the developments continue and for us to welcome more visitors to Caerphilly.”