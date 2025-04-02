Increase recorded in number of children in Wales having teeth removed under general anaesthetic
The number of children in Wales having teeth removed under general anaesthetic has increased over the last 12 months.
Latest figures released by Public Health Wales show that in 2013/14 8,901 children underwent extractions under general anaesthetic. This fell to 3,362 in 2022/23 and was 3,572 in 2023/24.
The report also found that referrals for the management of tooth decay per 1,000 children increased from 16.9 in 2022/23 and 17.1 in 2023/24.
Extractions under general anaesthetic are not without risk and are recommended to only be undertaken as a last resort. However, public health experts suggests this increase should be interpreted with caution as services may still be recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tooth decay
Recent studies have shown that the severity of tooth decay is improving at a population level in Wales, but still affects one third of all five-year-old children.
Paul Brocklehurst, Consultant in Dental Health at Public Health Wales, said: “It remains a concern that many children still require this type of procedure.
“Establishing good dental hygiene habits early in a child’s life is essential. Parents and guardians should be encouraged to ensure their children follow a low-sugar diet and brush their teeth twice a day with fluoride toothpaste.
“The Designed to Smile programme has made a substantial positive impact on dental health at a population level and played a crucial role in improving oral health across Wales.”
