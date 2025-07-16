Increased number of rape victims pursuing prosecutions thanks to Welsh police response

A police service that offers a compassionate and trauma informed response to victims of rape has increased the number of people pursuing prosecutions and accessing specialist support.

Dyfed-Powys Police introduced the Bluestone Team in March 2024, with the aim of improving victim engagement, raising awareness of support services available to people reporting rape offences, and increasing victim engagement in the criminal justice process.

As part of this, a rapid video response was established for people who have reported rapes outside of the forensic evidence window, giving them the opportunity to engage with specialist officers from their own home, via video link or over the phone.

This gives victims more flexibility in where and when they speak to an officer about what has happened, and allows officers to speak to them more quickly to gain vital information.

Crisis worker

Through a working relationship with New Pathways rape crisis and sexual abuse support service, victims are now also offered instant access to a crisis worker, avoiding any delays.

This process was established following consultation with members of the Dyfed-Powys Police victim engagement forum, whose experiences in reporting offences and speaking to the police were listened to and acted on.

Detective Sergeant Ben Staniforth of the Bluestone Team said: “The first year of offering a virtual response to victims has seen very positive results. Following the pilot which began in March 2024, we’ve seen an 18 per cent increase in victims now supporting a criminal justice outcome, and a 30 per cent increase in victims accepting a referral to New Pathways.

“This not only means that we are able to pursue a greater number of suspects for serious offences, but the victims who have suffered the trauma of being raped can access crucial support services.”

Due to the vital importance of being able to gain forensic evidence from victims, the video response service is only available for non-recent reports of rape.

Evaluation

An evaluation of the first year of the process has shown that 79 per cent of victims who were engaged with accepted the support of an Independent Sexual Violence Advisor (ISVA). This is an increase of 30 per cent when compared with the previous year.

The Bluestone Team has also seen an increase in the number of victims who make disclosures about offences without initially wishing to report it to police, going on to make a formal report.

DS Staniforth explained: “Victim survivors of sexual assault sometimes tell police, medical staff or other trusted people or professional bodies of their allegation without wishing to report the incident. For example, they might tell a paramedic or a GP following a medical consultation, who will inform police. Under our new process, our specialist team would contact the victim with the aim of ensuring they are aware of the support available to them, and that they are aware of the criminal justice process.

“All of this is done in a trauma informed way, and in line with guidance.

“Between March 2024 and March 2025, following involvement with our team, 13 victims have changed their ‘tell’ to a report, and supported a criminal justice outcome. This will inevitably result in a future increase in sexual offence conviction rates, improving the safeguarding of our communities.”

Thanks to their ongoing work, the Bluestone Team were presented with the Innovation and Problem Solving category, sponsored by Robiquity, at the Dyfed-Powys Police Force Awards. The awards ceremony, which was sponsored by CDW, was held at force headquarters on Friday, July 4, and saw over 20 groups and individuals recognised for their efforts.

How to report a rape or sexual offence:

If you’ve been raped or sexually assaulted and you’re not ready to report to police, you can find help and support here: Support after rape and sexual assault | Dyfed-Powys Police

If you are ready to report a rape or sexual offence, visit the Dyfed-Powys Police website here: Report rape, sexual assault and other sexual offences | Dyfed-Powys Police

Alternatively, call 101. Always call 999 if you are in immediate danger.

