Increased police presence planned after violent disorder at railway station

Police and partner agencies have pledged a robust response to violent disorder following an incident at Tenby railway station that left four people in hospital.

Emergency services were called to the station on the evening of Tuesday 7 April after reports of disorder involving a weapon. Four people sustained stab wounds and were taken to hospital.

A 16-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were initially arrested on suspicion of assault with intent and later released on bail.

British Transport Police (BTP), which is leading the investigation, has since confirmed that three further teenagers were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and violent disorder. All have been released on bail while enquiries continue.

Dyfed-Powys Police said it would work closely with partners including Pembrokeshire County Council, BTP and Transport for Wales (TfW) to maintain public safety, particularly as the busy summer season approaches.

Superintendent Louise Harries, BCU Commander for Pembrokeshire at Dyfed-Powys Police, described the incident as “wholly unacceptable” and said it had caused understandable concern.

She said: “Dyfed-Powys is home to some of the most picturesque and welcoming locations in the country. We do not want our spring and summer months to be defined by anti-social behaviour or violent disorder.

“Whilst BTP has primacy over the investigation, this incident has prompted further joint work to tackle offending and ensure the peace of mind of our communities.”

Residents and visitors can expect to see an increased police presence in key locations in the coming weeks, with officers using a range of powers to address anti-social behaviour, including dispersal orders and requirements for individuals to provide their details.

Pembrokeshire County Council said it was working closely with police to support the investigation and address wider issues.

‘Deeply concerning’

Assistant Chief Executive Richard Brown said the incident was “deeply concerning” and urged residents and businesses to report any concerns, adding that prevention relied on “early reporting, strong partnership working and timely intervention”.

BTP Superintendent Jonathon Cooze said the investigation was progressing “at pace” and appealed for witnesses to come forward. He added that additional officers would be deployed in the Tenby area to provide reassurance.

Transport for Wales also confirmed it would increase security at stations and on trains across west Wales, particularly on late-night services, supported by CCTV and body-worn cameras worn by staff.

Police have urged anyone with information about the incident to contact BTP.