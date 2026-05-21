Independence motion to face Holyrood vote on Tuesday, says Swinney

Craig Paton – Press Association Scotland Deputy Political Editor

First Minister John Swinney will bring a motion on Scottish independence to a Holyrood vote on Tuesday, he has said.

The Scottish Government has tabled a statement and subsequent debate for Tuesday, entitled “ambitious for Scotland”, which will be the first chance the First Minister has to lay out his vision for the next five years since winning this month’s election.

Despite falling short of the majority he said should be the catalyst for another referendum, Mr Swinney will force a vote of MSPs, which is all but certain to pass as more than 70 members support independence.

Speaking to the Press Association on Thursday, the First Minister said: “I intend to bring forward a motion to Parliament on Tuesday, following a statement, subject to the agreement of the parliamentary authorities, about the Government’s priorities, to give Parliament the opportunity to say what I believe it will say, because there is the largest number of independence supporting MSPs in the Scottish Parliament, that the constitutional future of Scotland should be decided by a referendum, delivered through a section 30 order involving a transfer of powers.

“So we will put that to Parliament on Tuesday, subject to the agreement of the parliamentary authorities, to enable us to have that choice.”

Asked if he is confident the motion will be passed, the First Minister added: “There is the largest number of MSPs supporting independence, so I will put forward that proposition as part of fulfilling the commitments I made in the election and providing us with the opportunity to take forward the agenda to make sure that Scotland’s future is in Scotland’s hands.”

It comes after Gillian Mackay – the co-leader of the independence-supporting Scottish Greens – urged Mr Swinney to bring forward a vote on the issue on the first day after he was sworn-in as First Minister.

She said: “Scotland has voted for a pro-independence majority, and that mandate does not belong to one party alone.

“Every Green vote was a legitimate vote for independence, for Scotland’s right to choose and for a future where decisions about Scotland are made here, not imposed by Westminster.

“Scotland voted for a pro-independence majority, and that must be respected.

“For too long, Westminster governments have ignored Scotland’s democratic voice. John Swinney must not do the same.

“His new Government must bring forward the promised parliamentary debate and vote on Scotland’s right to choose at the first available opportunity.”