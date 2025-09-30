Independent becomes Wrexham’s first Reform councillor

Alec Doyle – Local democracy reporter

Reform UK has its first Wrexham County Borough councillor – former independent member Robert Ian Williams .

Cllr Williams, who represents Bangor-is-y-Coed, announced the move to Nigel Farage’s party in a letter to council colleagues in which he said he had been through ‘much soul searching and a rigorous selection process’.

Speaking after his announcement, Cllr Williams said that he believed the core issues his residents were concerned about only Reform could deal with.

“In my ward nine out of 10 people bring up the issue of migration with me,” he said. “They are mostly economic migrants and people are worried.

“I am committed to representing my constituents as a local councillor. I have expressed my concern about the local development plan and the Groves School site.

“I have fought to raise my residents concerns over flooding in Worthenbury and elsewhere in my ward, battling to have my residents voices heard by Wrexham Council’s Executive Board, Natural Resources Wales and Cadw and I will continue to do so for all my residents.

“The woke left try to link Reform to Tommy Robinson and the far right but that couldn’t be further from the truth.”

Differences

Cllr Williams is a former Labour Party member who defected to the Conservative Party prior to seeking election in May 2022 having become disillusioned with what he said were attempts by Labour to ‘micro-manage our lives’.

Despite being elected as a Conservative he has represented his ward as an independent due to differences with Wrexham Council’s Conservative group.

Now he will be the first Reform representative on Wrexham County Borough Council.

In his letter to fellow councillors, wrote: “I wish to announce I have now transferred my political allegiance to Reform.

“The transfer was only done after much soul searching and a rigorous selection process by Reform, who interviewed me and made an inquiry into my past to see I had never affiliated with right wing, racist or extremist groups.”

He went on to explain why he felt Reform was the right party for him moving forward.

‘Openly racist’

“Reform is open to people of good will whatever their race, language or sexual orientation,” he wrote. “Our chairman is of South Asian origin. Reform have expelled members who have openly racist or extremist ideology.

“As a practicing Christian, racism is a sin as all people are made in the spiritual image of God. I don’t believe that to be concerned about the abuse of the failed asylum system and mass immigration is to be racist.

“Only this weekend four more people died in the (English) Channel as a result of being in the hands of illegal gangs. This is deplorable and cannot go on.

“I believe Reform are the only party who can realistically grasp this nettle.

“I accept there are people of good will in all our political divisions. I remain committed to my council pledge of equality and seeking the best for my electors and residents alike.”

Cllr Williams said at this moment he had no ambition to stand for the Senedd elections next year.

“I remain totally committed to my work as a councillor for Bangor-is-y-Coed,” he said.