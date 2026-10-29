Independent candidate wants to conquer setback and ‘bring people together’

Martin Shipton

A retired business owner who has devoted his life to charitable causes, been assessed as having ADHD and nearly died following a serious heart attack is standing as an independent candidate in a council by-election.

Peter Heathcote will be on the ballot paper in Risca East on November 19 for a seat on Caerphilly County Borough Council. He says he wants to create bridges between people.

One of his opponents, the Reform UK candidate Darren Crandon, is a strong supporter of “Tommy Robinson”, the far-right activist notorious for his Islamophobic views, who has just been convicted, under his real name Stephen Lennon, of harassing two journalists using “bully boy” tactics.

Mr Heathcote said: “I’m passionate about inclusion, wellbeing, community engagement and charitable causes. Throughout my life, I’ve been fortunate to work with some wonderful people and organisations, and I’ve always believed in the importance of bringing people together, listening to their experiences and helping create opportunities for positive change.

“My work is shaped by a combination of public service, volunteering, personal experience and a genuine desire to help others. I particularly enjoy connecting people and organisations that might not otherwise have the opportunity to work together.

“I’m also a keen adventurer and horseman. Over the years, I’ve been fortunate to experience some incredible adventures, including riding across the Andes in Peru, taking part in horseback safaris in Botswana and exploring the jungles of Mexico.

“I believe strongly in making the most of life, embracing opportunities and encouraging others to do the same.

“In January 2025, my life changed dramatically when I experienced a major heart attack. My experience of specialist cardiac care and rehabilitation gave me a first-hand understanding of just how important these services are — not only to patients, but also to their families.

“I wanted to turn a difficult experience into something positive. Since then, I have become actively involved in fundraising and raising awareness of cardiac rehabilitation, helping support services and equipment that can make a real difference to people’s recovery and quality of life.

“My work has also given me the opportunity to champion neurodiversity, inclusion and the positive role that horses and animal-assisted interventions can play in building confidence and supporting wellbeing.

“I’m particularly proud of the opportunities I’ve had to bring together charities, community organisations, parliamentarians and other organisations to discuss how we can create better opportunities and greater inclusion.

“I’m the proud father of three neurodivergent children, one of whom also has Tourette’s syndrome. I have also been assessed as having ADHD and am currently awaiting a formal diagnostic assessment. These personal experiences have given me an even greater understanding of the importance of listening to people with lived experience and ensuring their voices are heard.”

Adversity

He added: “I believe that adversity can sometimes become the starting point for something positive. None of us can change everything, but by working together, supporting one another and giving people the opportunity to be heard, we can make a genuine difference.

“Through my ambassadorial, charitable and community work, I hope to continue bringing people together, raising awareness and supporting causes that improve people’s lives.

“My aim is simple: to make a positive difference wherever I can.

“I have three events planned to take place at the Senedd: one in December, ‘Building Bridges’, with my friend Mubarak Ali; one in February on cardiac rehabilitation in my role as an ambassador for a local charity; and one in March on improving outcomes for neurodivergent people.

“I cannot promise that I will be able to solve every problem, but I can promise to listen, raise concerns, challenge decisions where necessary and do my best to get things done.”

The other candidates in the by-election are Brandon Ham, Plaid Cymru; Ceithin Llewellyn Dennes, Conservative; Marcus Leonard, Labour; and Tracy Barrington, Green Party.

The by-election was caused by the death of Labour councillor Nigel George.

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