Independent chair appointed to help shape the future of the River Taff

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has appointed Dr David Clubb as the independent chair of a new Taff Catchment Partnership which aims to tackle flooding, revitalise nature and build a more resilient catchment.

The partnership will bring together communities, organisations and businesses along the length of the River Taff, from Bannau Brycheiniog to Cardiff Bay.

People living and working in the Taff catchment know the impact flooding can have on homes, businesses and local areas. Climate change is expected to increase the frequency and intensity of heavy rainfall, making flood risk a growing challenge for communities across the area.

The new partnership will bring together public bodies, environmental groups, landowners, water companies, businesses and local communities to look at the whole river catchment and identify actions that can deliver benefits for people and nature. These could include improving water quality, restoring habitats, creating more natural ways to manage water and helping communities become better prepared for flooding.

David brings a wealth of experience in sustainability, governance and climate resilience. As former Chair of the National Infrastructure Commission for Wales, he helped develop recommendations on how Wales can better prepare for the impacts of flooding and climate change.

His first priorities as Chair will be establishing the Taff Catchment Partnership and ensuring communities have a strong voice in shaping its future work.

David said: “The River Taff is one of Wales’ most important river catchments, supporting communities, businesses and wildlife from the uplands to the coast.

“By working together, we have an opportunity to develop a shared long-term plan that helps communities adapt to climate change, reduces flood risk and improves the environment for future generations.”

“We know that we are living through Nature and Climate Emergencies. I am committed to ensuring that this new Partnership embeds Nature and community in everything we do, becoming an exemplar of evidence-based action that makes a real difference across the catchment.”

The appointment marks an important step in developing NRW’s Strategic Taff Catchment Approach, which aims to bring organisations and communities together to find long-term solutions to some of the catchment’s biggest challenges. The approach recognises that no single organisation can tackle these issues alone and that collaboration is essential to create a more flood-resilient Taff.

For more information about the Strategic Taff Catchment Approach and opportunities to get involved, visit the Taking action for a flood resilient Taff webpage.