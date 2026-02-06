Independent coffee house set to open first Welsh location

Jules Millward

One of Bristol’s best-loved independent coffee shops has announced it is opening a brand new site in south Wales, the first in the country.

Society Café will open at the former Pieminister unit on St Mary’s Street, Cardiff, in April this year.

The café was founded in 2011 by Jane and Adrian, and started with an idea to serve delicious, sustainably sourced coffee in a warm and friendly space.

Almost 15 years later, they now have six locations across Bristol, Bath, Cheltenham and Oxford.

They serve speciality UK-based coffee, which includes their house blend, popular Cornwall-based Origin Coffee Roasters along with a regular rotation of guest roasters. Their baked goods are sourced locally.

They are well known for their friendly, careful hospitality and their knowledge of world-class coffee and a “very genuine desire to give those around us the best possible coffee experience”.

The team announced on Instagram: “We’re coming to Cardiff! We are so excited to announce we will be joining the Cardiff speciality coffee scene, Spring 2026.

“To get the ball rolling, we’re looking for a shop manager, deputy manager and baristas to begin our new venture. Swipe for more details and how to apply, we can’t wait to meet you! More info on location & sneak peeks to come”

They added in their post that they “quickly became a hub for discerning coffee drinkers, and anyone looking for a place to relax, work, read, meet friends, play games, people-watch, or simply soak up the atmosphere.”

Their followers expressed their excitement at the announcement with Boss & Brew Academy saying: Welcome to the Diff guys.”

Another follower Owen R Howard said: “Huge news For Cardiff.”

The new café will offer seating across the ground floor and basement, as well as outdoor tables. They are planning to open their doors in April, and with their relaxed and welcoming atmosphere, Society Café will fit into the city seamlessly.

If you can’t wait till then, you can buy their coffee online here.