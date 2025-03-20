Independent future for Blackwood Miners’ Institute after ‘mothball’ plan scrapped

Nicholas Thomas, local democracy reporter

Blackwood Miners’ Institute, which was under threat of closure last year, could be run independently by as early as July 2026, under new plans.

Cabinet members at Caerphilly County Borough Council have agreed a new “14-point plan” designed to relinquish the local authority’s control over the cultural venue.

The move follows a now-scrapped proposal to “mothball” the ’Stute, which the cash-strapped council was subsidising annually to the tune of £330,000.

Lifeline

Legal questions and a public backlash followed, and the at-risk venue was ultimately given a last-minute lifeline through the receipt of £210,000 from the Welsh Government.

The new transition plan agreed on Wednesday March 19 sets out aims to appoint new management staff, “sort out” historic accounts, and survey the building by the summer of this year.

Later steps include gaining councillors’ approval of the plan, starting the process for the venue’s new legal structure, and developing a fundraising strategy and business plan.

The transitional process is expected to begin in January 2026 and could be completed by that July.

Transition

Various council officers and members of staff at the ’Stute will serve in a BMI Transition Project Group, set up to manage the process.

Following the meeting, Cllr Jamie Pritchard, the cabinet member for regeneration, said: “The adoption of the 14-point plan is a further step forward to ensuring the BMI can transition to a new model.

“There has been an incredible amount of work behind the scenes, which is often not reported, but absolutely necessary.

“We can be confident that the range of opportunities that lie outside total council control, can in fact provide the BMI with an even brighter future.”

Meanwhile, Awen Cultural Trust, has been awarded a contract worth nearly £30,000 to look at how the ’Stute could be run in future – with that funding coming from the £210,000 Welsh Government support.

‘Challenges’

Visiting the venue on March 13 to confirm that funding, along with councillors and other local politicians, Welsh culture secretary Jack Sargeant said: “Though I recognise the challenges faced by our museums, theatres and cultural spaces, this funding provides a real opportunity to move towards a more secure, sustainable footing.”

Cllr Pritchard added: “We have been working together to ensure a bright future is secured for the BMI. We thank the cabinet secretary for his visit, and for the opportunity to talk about this iconic venue.”

However, the event was criticised by several independent county councillors, as well as two members of Blackwood Town Council, as a “photo opportunity”.

They said the “real heroes in this case are those who fought for the Institute and [were] instrumental in securing its future”.

These included “staff working tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure funding was secured, residents, campaigners, and independent and Plaid Cymru Blackwood town councillors who organised a march of several hundred people through Blackwood,” they added.

