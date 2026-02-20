Independent-led Administration to take over Welsh council

Richard Youle Local Democracy Reporter

Llanelli Town Council has confirmed a change in leadership, with a new Independent-led administration taking over from Labour.

Councillor Sean Rees of Glanymor Ward has been appointed Leader of the Council, with Councillor Michael Cranham of Bigyn Ward appointed as Deputy Leader.

The new administration has been formed under a Confidence and Supply Agreement, rather than a coalition, providing stability while setting out shared priorities focused on community, transparency, and responsible financial management.

This follows a period in which Councillors from across the chamber have expressed a loss of confidence in the direction and decision-making of the previous Labour administration and the need instead to have a more open, collaborative, and community-focused approach.

Councillor Sean Rees said: “Having lived in Llanelli all my life, our town means a great deal to me. Its people, history, and strong sense of community have shaped who I am. I am proud and honoured to serve as Leader of our Town Council.

“We are determined to run the Council in the best interests of Llanelli. Residents want us to focus on local services, community facilities, and value for money — not party politics.

“Our priority will be to listen and put our residents at the heart of every decision, while delivering practical improvements that will make a real difference to our town.”

Councillor Michael Cranham added: “This is a fresh start for the Council. We are committed to the continuity of services and will focus on being responsible with public money to earn the trust of our community. We are ready to work with anyone who shares that goal, while also ensuring the Council operates with the stability and effectiveness our town expects.

“The confidence and supply agreement provides a public document which is openly available for residents to read and sets out our clear responsibilities and shared priorities while ensuring that decisions are made on merit, not political allegiance.”

Under the Confidence and Supply Agreement, the new Independent-led Council has already committed to:

Recording and publishing Council meetings to strengthen transparency and public trust.

Bringing forward proposals to remove Town Councillor expenses.

Working towards freezing the Town Council precept for 2026–27 while protecting the Council’s financial stability.

Prioritising investment in community facilities, play areas, and green spaces.

Removing party politics from Council decision-making to focus solely on the needs of residents.

Supporting the strong network of local community organisations and volunteers working across Llanelli.

The new administration has made clear that its focus will always be on working for a stronger, brighter, fairer future for Llanelli.