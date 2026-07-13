Independent restaurant with rooms named best in Wales

Nation.Cymru staff

A family-run restaurant with rooms has been crowned the best in Wales for the quality of its food and accommodation.

Restaurant 1861, situated between Abergavenny and Skenfrith, has been named AA restaurant with rooms of the year in Wales.

Having already been awarded with two rosettes, the restaurant had already received recognition from the AA for its culinary excellence, but this latest award sees the venue rewarded for its addition of well equipped rooms.

The restaurant is owned and run by Simon and Kate King, who have attempted to transform a Victorian inn into a fresh new venue whilst keeping its character.

Simon, an experienced chef who has worked in some of the UK’s best kitchens, takes care of the food as head chef, whilst Kate, a Monmouthshire local, looks after the front of house.

The AA highlighted the dinner as the “heartbeat” of the venue, with most of the vegetables coming from Kate’s father’s nearby nursery. The inspector also complimented the “outstanding levels of quality and comfort throughout” the restaurant and rooms, which they said was “shaped by Simon and Kate’s natural, hands-on hospitality.”

Set in a remote location six miles north of Abergavenny, with limited phone signal and no Wi-Fi, they applauded the sense of escape and calmness that the restaurant provides, as well as the “warming” guest lounge where visitors are able to sit back and relax.

The couple said on their social media: “We would like to thank AA Hospitality for recognising our passion to provide the best hospitality experience for every guest, each and every day.

“We would also like to take this opportunity to thank our families, friends, suppliers and all members of the 1861 team past and present for their help and support over the last 20 years.

“Most importantly we would like to express our thanks and gratitude to each and every guest who has visited us over the past 20 years, without whom none of this would be possible.”