Independent review launched to examine impact of NHS waiting times on patients in Wales

Nation.Cymru staff

An independent review will examine how long NHS waiting times in Wales affect patients’ health and whether delays deepen inequalities in access to care.

Health and Care Minister Mabon ap Gwynfor has commissioned the Health Foundation to carry out the review, with findings and recommendations expected by the end of March 2027.

It will assess NHS performance, investigate the reasons behind problems and recommend action to improve care.

The review was promised in the Welsh Government’s first 100-day plan, which also included a commitment to examine health inequalities.

Mr ap Gwynfor said: “I have been clear from the outset that inherited waits for treatment are unacceptable, which is why we have made addressing this issue our key priority in Government.

“I also firmly believe that health inequalities remain too prevalent in Wales. Ensuring that access to services and outcomes of treatment are equitable across Wales, regardless of individual circumstances or geographic location, is a driving mission of this Government.”

The review will explore whether patients’ conditions deteriorate while they wait and how access to timely treatment differs between groups and areas of Wales.

It will also consider whether the NHS could make better use of its resources and whether current efforts to improve services are making a difference to people’s health.

The Health Foundation will analyse health service data and speak to NHS leaders, working with Public Health Wales on the effects of waiting times and inequalities.

Mr ap Gwynfor said he would provide a further update after considering the final report.

Waiting lists

The announcement follows figures published earlier this month showing waiting lists rose for a fourth consecutive month in July, reaching just under 709,700 patient pathways – around 11,300 more than in June.

The number of pathways waiting more than two years increased by 649 to just over 4,700. Provisional figures for August suggested further rises, to around 714,200 pathways overall and 5,100 waiting more than two years.

Pathways represent courses of treatment rather than individual people, as a patient can be on more than one waiting list. Management information suggested around 555,200 people were waiting for treatment in July.

The figures also showed differences between health boards. Betsi Cadwaladr had the highest proportion of pathways waiting more than one year, at 16.7%, and more than two years, at 1.2%. Powys and Swansea Bay had no pathways waiting longer than two years.

‘Disappointing’

Responding to those figures, Mr ap Gwynfor described them as “disappointing” and said performance was not where the government wanted it to be.

The Welsh Government is investing an additional £145m in NHS Wales this financial year, including £100m to reduce waiting times, £25m for surgical and diagnostic hubs and £20m for maintenance.

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