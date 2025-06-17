Independent Scotland is within reach, Swinney expected to tell conference

First Minister John Swinney is expected to say an independent Scotland is “within reach” when he addresses the Scotland 2050 conference in Edinburgh on Tuesday.

In a speech to an audience made up of representatives from business, politics, and civic society, Mr Swinney is expected to describe the UK status quo as “a broken system” that has proved “incapable of delivering on the hopes and ambitions of the people of Scotland”.

Vision

He is due to set out his vision of an independent Scotland as “modern, dynamic and forward-looking”, and to call on Scots to “make it happen” by working for it and voting for it.

“It is only by taking charge of our own destiny, with our own hand on the tiller, that we are better able to ride the waves of change, that we are better able to shape our own future,” the First Minister is expected to say.

“I have long believed that Scotland is an afterthought to successive UK governments. Scotland is not on Westminster’s radar in the same way, say, as London, the Midlands or the South East.

“It holds us back in ways big and small, leaving us waiting and praying, hoping that decisions taken at Westminster are not too damaging.

“We are prey to a broken system and a failing economic model – a system that delivers for a very few at the very top, while living standards stagnate and real wages are squeezed for the vast majority.

“All this when we have the capacity to stand and flourish on our own two feet.

“Independence is the defining choice for this generation, have no doubt. Because the UK status quo has proved itself incapable of delivering on the hopes and ambitions of the people of Scotland.

“That is why, like a clear majority of Scots, I believe that our nation should have the right to choose.

“A Scotland that is modern, dynamic and forward-looking, living in anticipation of what more can be done, what else can be achieved. Moving forward as one, moving forward with hope and self-belief.

“Such a Scotland is within reach, I have no doubt. But if we want it, we have to work for it, we have to vote for it, we have to actively, purposefully, and I hope also joyfully, make it happen.”

Same old arguments

In his own conference speech, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar is expected to call for an end to the “same old arguments” that he will say are holding the country back.

“All of us have a stake in the future of our country and all of us want to see a thriving and fairer Scotland in 2050,” he is expected to say.

“But if we want Scotland to thrive by 2050 then we face a choice – are we going to be a Scotland that’s having the same old arguments and talking about only what Scotland can’t do, or are we going to have a hopeful, outward-looking Scotland that is maximising our potential?

“That is the choice before us and to make sure we thrive by 2050, we need to reject the old ideas and divisions now.

“That’s why I am clear that we need big, bold, meaningful change to deliver a brighter future for Scotland.

“That’s why Scottish Labour has bold plans to fix our NHS, renew our public services, fix our schools, end the housing crisis and unlock the potential of our businesses.

“This is the choice we face – managed decline with the SNP or a new direction and a thriving Scotland with Scottish Labour.”

The Scotland 2050 conference aims bring together leading figures from the world of business, politics, and civic society to share ideas, knowledge, and understanding of where Scotland should aspire to be in 2050.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

