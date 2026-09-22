Independents defeat Reform UK to take both seats in council by-election

Twm Owen, Local Democracy Reporter

Two independent candidates have won seats at a by-election in which Reform UK was the only political party to stand.

Brett Ford and Terry Gardener were both elected to Blaenavon Town Council in the by-election held to fill two vacancies for the town’s west ward.

Rock musician Mr Ford, who also works as a carpenter for a housing association, topped the poll with 317 votes and Mr Gardener took the other seat with 220 votes.

Both have been involved as volunteers at Blaenavon Workmen’s Hall and had pledged to support community groups through the town council.

Candidates have also been confirmed for a by-election to fill two vacancies on Pontypool Community Council.

The vacancies occurred after husband and wife duo Jules and Bob Rogers, who were both elected as Labour councillors for the Abersychan and Cwmavon ward, were automatically removed as they had failed to attend any meetings for six months.

Reform UK is the only political party contesting the by-election though Lloyd Hughes who is one of the four independent or non-affiliated candidates was previously a member of Restore Britain the party founded by former Reform MP Rupert Lowe.

Torfaen Borough councillor Giles Davies, who represents Abersychan and resigned from the Labour group in 2023, is also contesting the community council by-election as an independent. He had previously served on Pontypool Community Council.

The other independent candidate is Ali Henderson while Fraser James Henderson has given no description.

The Reform candidates are Matt Ford and Andy Millard and the election will take place on Thursday, October 8 with all registered voters aged 16 and over eligible to vote.

Polling stations will be at Cwmavon Village Hall, Victoria Village Community Hall, Trinity Methodist Chapel in Abersychan and Talywain RFC.

Blaenavon Town Council west ward by-election result

Brett Ford (Independent) 317 (elected)

Terry Gardener (Independent) 220 (elected)

Nigel Hirst Cuttell (Reform UK) 138

Andrew Frances Moncrieff (Reform UK) 127

Andrew Pritchard (Independent) 81

Turnout: 17.6 per cent.

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