India and Pakistan agree to a ceasefire after US-mediated talks

India and Pakistan have confirmed a ceasefire deal after US-led talks to end a conflict between the nuclear-armed rivals.

It follows weeks of clashes that were triggered by a gun massacre on tourists last month that India blames Pakistan for.

It was their most serious confrontation in decades and left dozens of civilian dead on both sides.

Pleased

The first word on the truce came from US President Donald Trump, who posted his Truth Social platform that he was pleased to announce that India and Pakistan had agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire.

He wrote: “Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Pakistan’s foreign minister Ishaq Dar said earlier on Saturday that his country would consider de-escalation if India stopped further attacks.

However, Mr Dar also warned that if India launched any strikes, “our response will follow”.

Mr Dar told Pakistan’s Geo News that he also conveyed this message to US secretary of state Marco Rubio, who contacted him after Mr Rubio spoke to New Delhi earlier.

“We responded because our patience had reached its limit. If they stop here, we will also consider stopping,” Mr Dar added.

India said it targeted Pakistani air bases early on Saturday after Islamabad fired several high-speed missiles at military and civilian infrastructure in the country’s Punjab state.

Pakistan said it intercepted most missiles and responded with retaliatory strikes on India.

De-escalate

Mr Rubio spoke to his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and emphasised that “both sides need to identify methods to de-escalate and re-establish direct communication to avoid miscalculation”, US state department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said on Saturday, and offered US support to facilitate “productive discussion”.

Earlier on Saturday, India’s military held a press briefing in New Delhi, saying Pakistan targeted health facilities and schools at its three air bases in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

“Befitting reply has been given to Pakistani actions,” said Indian Col Sofiya Qureshi.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said India was committed to “non-escalation” provided that Pakistan reciprocated. However, Pakistani ground forces were observed mobilising toward forward areas, she said, “indicating an offensive intent to further escalate the situation”.

“Indian armed forces remain in a high state of operational readiness,” she added.

