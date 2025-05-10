India and Pakistan agree to a ceasefire after US-mediated talks
India and Pakistan have confirmed a ceasefire deal after US-led talks to end a conflict between the nuclear-armed rivals.
It follows weeks of clashes that were triggered by a gun massacre on tourists last month that India blames Pakistan for.
It was their most serious confrontation in decades and left dozens of civilian dead on both sides.
Pleased
The first word on the truce came from US President Donald Trump, who posted his Truth Social platform that he was pleased to announce that India and Pakistan had agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire.
He wrote: “Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”
Pakistan’s foreign minister Ishaq Dar said earlier on Saturday that his country would consider de-escalation if India stopped further attacks.
However, Mr Dar also warned that if India launched any strikes, “our response will follow”.
Mr Dar told Pakistan’s Geo News that he also conveyed this message to US secretary of state Marco Rubio, who contacted him after Mr Rubio spoke to New Delhi earlier.
“We responded because our patience had reached its limit. If they stop here, we will also consider stopping,” Mr Dar added.
India said it targeted Pakistani air bases early on Saturday after Islamabad fired several high-speed missiles at military and civilian infrastructure in the country’s Punjab state.
Pakistan said it intercepted most missiles and responded with retaliatory strikes on India.
De-escalate
Mr Rubio spoke to his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and emphasised that “both sides need to identify methods to de-escalate and re-establish direct communication to avoid miscalculation”, US state department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said on Saturday, and offered US support to facilitate “productive discussion”.
Earlier on Saturday, India’s military held a press briefing in New Delhi, saying Pakistan targeted health facilities and schools at its three air bases in Indian-controlled Kashmir.
“Befitting reply has been given to Pakistani actions,” said Indian Col Sofiya Qureshi.
Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said India was committed to “non-escalation” provided that Pakistan reciprocated. However, Pakistani ground forces were observed mobilising toward forward areas, she said, “indicating an offensive intent to further escalate the situation”.
“Indian armed forces remain in a high state of operational readiness,” she added.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
Good that there is a way out but I suspect the US had three parts of sod all to do with this.
It was probably the fear of Vance turning up to meddle on behalf of Russia that focused minds.
Yeah, prophet of doom.
But trump needs distractions and will try it on with this. He will riff on it at a presser and the spineless press in attendance dare not call him out.
OK granted some press that are there now are full blown conspiracy nutters and would have difficulty counting to one on one hand.
Some fighters were outperforming others, a chance to watch the Chinese aircraft excel and the aging and compromised by US restrictions F-16 not up to scratch and the much vaunted Russian kit outclassed, and Dassault suffering and no doubt giving the Indian Air Force a finger wagging…
Yes, all eyes on the sky but with reputations to think of…
A dink in Modi’s personal armour…I suspect.