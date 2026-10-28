Indoor golf simulator attraction hopes for council-owned business park

Twm Owen Local Democracy Reporter

Plans to bring a new leisure use to a vacant part of a large council-owned business park have been unveiled.

It’s claimed an indoor golf simulator attraction could draw in up to 21,600 people a year to the Castlegate Business Park in Caldicot.

Monmouthshire County Council bought the giant 217,000 square foot complex of offices and commercial units for £7 million in 2018 but has struggled to find permanent tenants for many parts of the estate despite an 85 per cent occupancy rate at the start of the financial year.

An application seeking change of use planning permission for Unit 700 at the park has been submitted to the county council’s planning department by Caldicot resident Ben Baker of Cwmbran-based Swing City Golf.

The plans would see the unit, last used by commercial underfloor heating manufacturer and supplier, Wunda Group transformed to an indoor golfing destination, including simulator bays, seating and refreshment areas.

The unit has been vacant for “a number of years” according to the application which confirms Wunda Group relocated to another part of the Castlegate Business Park.

The application also outlines how the operator, which was incorporated in January of this year, aims to set up partnerships with local food and drink businesses to provide refreshments to customers who could spend several hours at the facility which won’t employ any staff.

A document included with the plans explains customers will order from their simulator bay via the company website, and QR codes, and states: “With Swing City partnering with a local business, strengthens the business community and increases footfall for all in Caldicot, creating a sales ripple effect.”

The document estimates between 210 and 420 people could visit each week with yearly visitor numbers of between 10,800 to 21,600.

The application also outlines how the facility would be used for coaching and to encourage beginners of all ages, backgrounds and abilities as well as “underrepresented groups” to practice or try golf.

Mr Baker stated in his application as well as being a leisure destination the attraction could be used by local schools for “structured golf sessions” to support concentration, resilience, decision-making and analytical skills and to “explore mathematics, physics and geography in a practical and engaging setting”.

He stated in the application: “As a lifelong resident of Caldicot, whose family has called the town home for generations, I am particularly passionate about investing in and contributing to the local community.”

He also outlined how he has supported “a successful local open mic community” since 2016 and states: “This proposal reflects that same commitment by introducing a new sporting and social facility that will benefit residents while enhancing the vitality and attractiveness of Caldicot.

“The long-term vision is to create not only a successful business but also a valuable community asset, promoting health, wellbeing, social interaction and sporting participation across Caldicot and the surrounding area.”

The application has been supported by Plaid Cymru Member of Senedd for Sir Fynwy Torfaen Matthew Jones who has written to the planning department and stated: “I believe the proposal has the potential to generate economic benefits for Caldicot by attracting visitors to the town and supporting neighbouring businesses.”

In April councillors were informed the authority expected the business park to rack up a loss of £206,550 during the current 2026/27 financial year.

The council also said it was holding talks with the Cardiff Capital Region regarding Castlegate’s potential for supporting its efforts to expand the compound semiconductor sector.

The application is being considered by the planning department with members of the public able to comment until Wednesday, November 11.

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