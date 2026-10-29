Indoor golf venue to open after £25,000 loan

Nation.Cymru staff

A new indoor golf venue is preparing to open after securing a £25,000 loan to help buy specialist equipment and cover running costs.

PIN SIM GOLF, based at Afon Court in Caerphilly, has been set up by local entrepreneur Craig Hughes, who has also invested around £80,000 in the business.

The venue has three simulator bays offering year-round practice, virtual rounds and competitions. Its main bay accommodates both right- and left-handed golfers and uses Foresight Sports technology.

Mr Hughes has helped design and fit out the premises, carrying out much of the installation work himself, including selecting and installing the simulators.

He said the venture brought together his interests in golf and technology.

“I’ve personally used golf simulator technology for more than 10 years and have followed developments in simulators and software throughout that time,” he said.

“That experience has shaped PIN SIM GOLF. We’ve created a proper indoor golf experience for Caerphilly, not just somewhere to hit balls at a screen.”

Mr Hughes said he wanted the venue to cater for beginners, junior players, families and established golfers, as well as societies and other groups.

“In the longer term, I’d like PIN SIM GOLF to become a real local golf community, with leagues, club nights and group events,” he said.

The business says it has received enquiries about memberships, leagues and events ahead of opening. Mr Hughes has also been speaking to local golf clubs and societies about using the facilities.

The loan came from the Development Bank of Wales’ Wales Flexible Investment Fund.

Claire Vokes, a senior investment executive at the bank, said: “PIN SIM Golf brings a new leisure and sporting experience to Caerphilly while creating a place where golfers, clubs, societies and businesses can come together throughout the year.”

The £500 million fund is financed by the Welsh Government and offers loans and equity investment to Welsh businesses, with funding ranging from £25,000 to £10 million and terms of up to 15 years.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.