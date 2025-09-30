Indoor wood burners cause damage ‘in a similar way to cigarette smoke’

Burning wood indoors could cause damage in a similar way to cigarette smoke, researchers have warned, after a new study linked the growing popularity of domestic wood burning to lung damage.

Wood burning stoves have grown in popularity in Europe.

And experts say that in the UK domestic wood burning is one of the largest single sources of a type of air pollution known as PM2.5, tiny particles that penetrate deep into the lungs.

Researchers from University College London examined health data on 11,000 people taking part in the English Longitudinal Study Of Ageing, property level energy performance certificates, also known as EPCs, and UK census data.

They found that wood burning appliances are more likely to be used among white people in affluent neighbourhoods in cities, even within Smoke Control Zones, they told the European Respiratory Society Congress in Amsterdam.

Measurements of lung function were assessed three times over an eight year period among a smaller group of more than 1,700 people.

Test

Researchers used a test to see how much air people could blow out in one second after a deep breath in, also known as forced expiratory volume in one second or FEV1.

They found that declines in FEV1 were larger among people who used indoor wood burners.

For example, among people aged 70 to 79 who took part in the study, their FEV1 decreased by an average of 0.12 litres among those using solid fuels, such as indoor wood burners, compared to 0.07 litres among those not exposed.

The research team found that self-reported wood fuel use increased from 10% in 2004/05 to 18% in 2021/22.

Dr Horsfall told the Congress: “We know wood burning at home emits harmful air pollution both indoors and outdoors including known carcinogens.

“Despite this, air pollution from this source has approximately doubled in the UK since 2009 as more people install and use wood stoves.

“However, the link with health outcomes in high-income countries is not well understood and residential areas with high emissions are hard to identify using existing air quality monitoring networks.”

Smoking

She added: “We found that people using solid fuel had lower rates of smoking and lung disease, which can mask the true effects of solid fuel exposure.

“However, using repeated lung function measurements over an eight-year period, we found that lung function declined faster among solid fuel users compared to non-users, even after adjusting for socioeconomic and housing factors.

“This suggests an important link between solid fuel use and respiratory decline, despite the healthier baseline of the exposed group.

“Our study suggests that high levels of particulate matter from stoves damage respiratory tissues, causing inflammation in a similar way to cigarette smoke.”

The researchers will now investigate whether people living in or near areas with a high concentration of wood stoves, such as the wealthier parts of London, also show increased rates of respiratory issues, such as inhaler prescriptions and hospital visits for lung conditions.

Air pollution

Commenting on the new study, Sarah Sleet, chief executive at Asthma and Lung UK, said: “The findings of this research aren’t surprising, but do help to add to the body of evidence of the impact of air pollution from wood burners on our lungs.

“It’s concerning that the numbers of homes with a wood burner is increasing and primarily the reason for having a wood burner is the aesthetic of it.

“Hopefully this research causes people to question if the payoff of having a wood burner is worth it, for the detrimental impact it could have on you and your family’s lungs.

“It would be good to see increased awareness on the impact of wood burners, with clearer information and guidance from the Government on the health impact, as well as increased regulation around domestic wood burning.”

Professor Ane Johannessen, head of the European Respiratory Society’s expert group on epidemiology and environment, added: “In Europe, we are seeing a growing trend for using wood-burning stoves at home.

“Research in other parts of the world, where traditional wood burning is used in the home, has shown that this is harmful and causes asthma, COPD and lung cancer.

“These findings suggest that wood burners used in European homes may have similar effects and should be considered a potential environmental risk factor when assessing respiratory health, especially in patients with unexplained lung function decline or chronic respiratory symptoms.

“Although new eco-design European wood-burners are generally considered cleaner and safer than more traditional wood stoves, many European homes still employ older wood burners, and even the newer stoves may not be entirely risk-free.

“This study underscores the need for clearer public health guidance and regulation around domestic wood burning.

“People should be aware that these stoves could be harming them and their families, and doctors should be asking their patients about whether they are using stoves at home.”