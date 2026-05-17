Industrial access road approval to divert 600 lorries away from town

Plans to build a bypass road to allow trucks to access a manufacturing site without going through the centre of a town have been approved by councillors.

The move will mean 600 lorry movements per day will now be able to get to Kronospan without going through Chirk.

Wrexham County Borough Council’s Planning Committee has also agreed to allow the wood panel manufacturer – which employs around 600 people – to install a dedicated electricity substation. This will give it an independent power source and taking strain off the residential power supply.

“This was orginally discussed back in April 2024 and the committee resolved to grant planning permission subject to a planning obligation,” said Interim Chief Officer, Economy and Planning Matthew Phillips.

“The reason for bringing this to members now though is that when permission was granted it was in the context of the Local Development Plan (LDP) policies. Since then the LDP was quashed and and the adoption of the plan has been withdrawn so it would be unsafe for us to have issued that decision given the resolution was made under a different policy framework.

“We’ve brought the the application back with a reappraisal under Unitary Development Plan (UDP) policies.”

Cllr Terry Evans has concerns about the plans to lay cables from the substation to Kronospan, which are part of a separate application.

“We were all supportive of the road but it’s been in the long grass for the best part of four years,” he said. “The substation cable route has got major issues.

“Four and a half miles of single-track road or thereabouts is going to be dug up for it so it’s going to have major implications on residents and businesses.

“I’ve got concerns about not considering the cable route in the same application as the substation. If you pass the substation you’re more or less saying we’ll give you permission for the cables because you can’t refuse it.

“I also have concerns about the traffic implications for the proposed roundabout on the B5070. I believe it’s too close to the A5 roundabout and you’re going to block a holiday route to North Wales with 600 plus lorries per day going in and out. It could even block the A483.”

Mr Phillips said there was no planning reason to group the cable application with the substation and clarified that approving this application would not compel the committee to approve the cable plans in future.

“In terms of the highway situation, that was considered by you in 2024 and the reason for this application being brought forward is to take traffic away and provide a separate access to to the Kronospan site so that heavy goods vehicle traffic through Chirk is considerably reduced,” he added.

Local member Cllr Frank Hemmings said the critical concern was to get heavy goods traffic off the road through Chirk.

“The important thing for me was to get those vehicles off the road before they enter,” he said. “This new access road will will make quite a big difference.

“With regard to the residents opposite some sort of noise abatement is needed. I understand there’s going to be a mound there, whether there’s anything additional that can make sure there’s no noise for residents. I also think there needs to be some sort of a management plan so that vehicles aren’t left queuing on the road.”

The committee approved the plans, giving Kronospan three years to commence work.