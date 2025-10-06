Industry powering ahead with ‘green’ investment – report

Manufacturers are more committed than ever to investment in green technologies, new research suggests.

Most firms surveyed by Make UK said they were planning to include a commitment to green growth in their business plans over the next five years.

Make UK said its study revealed that at a time when there are calls to row back on the UK’s net zero ambitions, more than four in five companies were planning to invest in green growth, in particular prioritising renewable energy.

The report added that barriers to further investments remained, such as higher rateable values for energy efficient technologies such as solar panels, wind turbines or low-carbon heating systems.

Rates

Make UK urged the Government to announce in the Budget that these investments will be removed from business rates calculations.

Verity Davidge, director of policy at Make UK, said: “At a time when there are calls for the UK to row back on its net zero ambitions, manufacturers are clearly committed to investing in green technologies to make their operations more efficient by reducing costs and cutting emissions.

“However, it’s perverse that by making such investments their business rates increase. This is not just actively dissuading them but penalising them for ‘doing the right thing’.

“As a first step to boosting further investment in green technologies, Government should remove this disincentive, followed by broadening research and development tax relief alongside lowering long term energy costs.

“This has the potential to unleash a wave of green investments that will make companies’ operations far more efficient by reducing costs and cutting emissions.”

Opportunity of the century

The report was based on research among almost 250 manufacturing firms.

Minister for industry Chris McDonald said: “Clean energy is the economic opportunity of the 21st century and this report shows that businesses are clearly seizing it.

“The transition to net zero can help growth rather than hamper it, from installing solar panels to save money on energy bills to decarbonising technology cutting costs as well as emissions.

“Through our industrial strategy we are driving investment and establishing the UK as a global leader in green technology – supporting businesses and creating hundreds of thousands of new, well-paid jobs.”