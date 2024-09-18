Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Inflation remains unchanged as air fares offset petrol price falls

18 Sep 2024 2 minute read
People smoking cigarettes while sitting outdoors at a restaurant. Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire

UK inflation remained unchanged at 2.2% last month but price pressures picked up pace in the key services sector as air fares jumped higher, according to official figures.

The latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed inflation has remained above the 2% target for the second month in a row, after rising for the first time this year in July.

The ONS said services sector inflation jumped to 5.6% in August from 5.2% in July as air fares rose across European routes.

This offset falls in prices at petrol pumps.

Movements

The figures come ahead of the Bank of England’s next interest rate decision on Thursday.

Grant Fitzner, chief economist at the ONS, said: “Inflation held steady in August as various price fluctuations offset each other.

“The main movements came from air fares, in particular to European destinations, which showed a large monthly rise, following a fall this time last year.

“This was offset by lower prices at the pump as well as falling costs at restaurants and hotels.

“Also, the prices of shop-bought alcohol fell slightly this month, but rose at the same time last year.”

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Welsh Patriot
Welsh Patriot
46 seconds ago

RPI inflation, the inflation measure that includes housing costs, is at 3.5%
This is the inflation measure that trains fares rise by, student loans interest rate increases by and mobile phone companies add 3.9% to this figure, meaning your bill will go up by 7.4% !!
And people think inflation is only 2.2% 🙂

0
Reply

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.