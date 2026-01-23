Influencer campaign revealed as council looks to boost visitor numbers

Twm Owen, Local Democracy Reporter

Social media influencers have been used to promote tourism in south east Wales.

Videos posted to social media have highlighted attractions around Torfaen and their proximity to Cardiff.

The councillor responsible for the economy in Torfaen said the social media campaign was one of the ways the local authority has promoted tourism in the borough.

Labour’s Joanne Gauden was replying to a question from Blaenavon councillor Janet Jones who is the council’s champion for the town’s UNESCO recognised World Heritage status.

Cllr Gauden said: “Some examples of how we promote tourism in Torfaen are we have a display of leaflets in the World Heritage Centre and the ‘more exciting’ videos uploaded by content creators to social media and we’ve also got a ‘Visit Torfaen’ map that is available online.

“But we can, and should, do more to promote Torfaen as a great place to visit linked with major attractions and giving a first class visitor experience.”

The council agreed in 2023 to use funding from the UK Government towards a social media campaign with influencers sharing videos highlighting attractions in the borough and how they can be easily reached. It posted to Instagram in February 2024 urging content creators interested in promoting Torfaen and working with it to contact the council.

Independent Cllr Jones had asked at the council’s January meeting how the council could “better promote” tourism and said she was “extremely worried about the general decline in visitor numbers” in Blaenavon town centre and the recent closure of the Lion Hotel.

She also highlighted the World Heritage Centre, where visitors can learn more about the area’s crucial role in the industrial revolution which saw its architecture and landscape regonised by the United Nations body, is closed on Mondays.

Labour’s Cllr Gauden said a review of the centre’s opening hours is underway to “consider the merits of opening on Mondays.”

The Croesyceiliog councillor also there are footfall counters in the heritage centre and she has asked for the data which she promised to share with Cllr Jones and said the council’s destination management plan, which forms part of an economic blueprint it is developing, aims to increase footfall across the borough.

Earlier in the meeting, in reply to Blaenavon independent councillor Nick Horler, Cllr Gauden had ruled out employing a dedicated tourism manager as she said “limited resources” meant its economic development team needed “flexibility” but said grants could mean there would be opportunities for a “dedicated resource”.

She also said the council will be celebrating the anniversary of the decision, in 2000, to award Blaenavon World Heritage Status.