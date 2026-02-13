Influencer gives rare glimpse into 1830s Cardiff ‘slums’

Amelia Jones

A social media influencer has shone a spotlight on one of Cardiff city centre’s lesser-known historic streets with a tongue-in-cheek video.

Jake Abanos, a Welsh podcast host and influencer who rose to fame on TikTok over lockdown, is known for visiting locations across Wales and creating content on local history, hidden gems and independent businesses.

His latest reel turns attention to a small row of historic houses tucked away just off Womanby Street.

Often associated with nightlife and live music venues, the area may not be the first place people think of when it comes to 19th century heritage.

In the clip, Abanos draws attention to the unusual sign of traditional cottages sitting among the bars and modern developments.

In the video, he says: “So this row of small houses is really quite unusual to see in Cardiff city centre. These were built in the 1830s for migrant dock workers.

“They only had two rooms, no running water, no electricity, and poor ventilation. Perfect ground for diseases.”

Built in the 1830s, these terraced cottages housed labourers imported by the Marquis of Bute during the rapid expansion of Cardiff’s docks. At the time, the city was transforming into a major coal-exporting hub, attracting workers from across Britain and beyond.

Living conditions were basic. Each house had just two rooms and there was no water supply or drainage. Overcrowding and unsanitary conditions made them breeding grounds for illness.

In 1849, a cholera outbreak claimed the lives of 396 Cardiff residents, highlighting the harsh realities faced by many working-class families during that period.

At the end of the video, Abanos points out that the entrance to the cottages sits just opposite popular bar Tiny Rebel, joking that next time people are “having a couple of jars with the lads” they should pop in and take a look.

Today, the cottages have been converted into a row of offices but act as a reminder of the city’s industrial past, hidden in plain sight among the bustle of modern Cardiff.

You can follow Abanos on his Instagram and TikTok for more videos like this.