Influencer’s ‘perfect’ Welsh waterfall café divides opinion

A social media creator has shared one of their favourite Welsh cafés, which has “perfect” views of a waterfall, but commenters are not convinced.

Tootly Travels is a travel content creator on Instagram based in Manchester. They share “travel inspo in North England & Wales” as well as day trip ideas for their 13.4k followers.

In a recent video, she highlighted Tan-y-Pistyll Café, which sits at the foot of Pistyll Rhaeadr, one of the tallest waterfalls in Wales.

Pistyll Rhaedr falls over a 240-foot cliff-face in three sections before joining the Afon Rhaeadr. A gateway to the Berwyn Mountains, it is a common stop among hikers visiting mid Wales, and has also been called one of the country’s ‘Seven Wonders’.

Tan-y-Pistyll, the restaurant and tea rooms at the foot of the falls, provides a small car park close to the falls as well as food and drinks for visitors.

Tootly Travels’ video, posted on 18 April, has garnered 19.4k likes. In it, they say: “I dare you to find a cafe with better views than this!

“I think I’ve found the cutest café/restaurant I’ve ever been to in the UK. It’s overlooking one of the tallest waterfalls in the country. Usually, views like this involve a hike… But here you just park the car and grab a seat on the terrace. ”

In the video’s description, they go on to say: “Most people visit the waterfall, but they miss the best part of the experience…

“Forget ordinary cafes—Tan-y-Pistyll Café sits right at the foot of one of the “Seven Wonders of Wales”: Pistyll Rhaeadr Waterfall.

“Whether you’ve just hiked to the top of the waterfall or you’re just here for the vibes, there is nothing like sipping a cup of tea while hearing the roar of Pistyll Rhaeadr just meters away.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tootly | Travel Content Creator based in 📍 Manchester (@tootly.travels)

The “cozy” cafe provides “a front row seat to the falls”, and Tootly Travels advises anyone making the trip to wear sturdy shoes and expect slippery surfaces if they plan to make the 20-minute walk to the top of the falls.

As well as coffee, cakes and larger meals, Tan-y-Pistyll also offers a lodge at the foot of the waterfall with space for two visitors to stay. The lodge is priced at £200 a night with a minimum two-night stay.

However, despite Tootly Travels’ praise, commenters weren’t exactly in agreement with many advising anyone planning a trip to check the café’s Google reviews beforehand.

“Ask the locals what they think of the cafe….don’t waste the £5 parking 😬”, one wrote. Another was more frank, writing:”Hands down the worst coffee I’ve ever had and the toilets are foul.

“Tried getting in touch about camping years ago but was completely ignored. Stunning waterfall and the gateway to the mighty Berwyns but this venue could be so much better.”

Tan-y-Pistyll currently has a 2.8-star overall rating from 47 reviews. While many praise its proximity to the waterfalls and its homely atmosphere, especially after its recent take over by new owners, others have complained about the confusing parking situation and rude staff.

A visitor shared their experience, writing: “Don’t park here, they fine you £100 even if you paid for parking! Amazing waterfall but not work the price of the fine! I had proof of parking and they still tried to take me to court and I had to pay the fine….. won’t be going again!”

Another said: “Told by very rude cafe owner that we had to go through a gateway into a car park to turn round and there wasn’t room in front of the cafe, only to have a £100 parking fine arrive on doorstep a few days later! We didn’t stop, just drove round to turn and leave!

“Parking is managed by ParkingEye who are utterly uncontactable and also have a terrible reputation.

“From reading the other reviews I’m very glad we didn’t visit the cafe itself as it sounds like this would have just added to the bad taste left in the mouth.”

Parking near the falls is limited, which in the past has lead many to take advantage of lay-bys on the road leading to Pistyll Rhaedr.

However, these are not parking spaces but waiting points for cars traversing the narrow and often busy roads on the way to the falls.

A local brought this to Tootly Travels’ attention, explaining: “I completely respect you wanting to showcase these beautiful places, but there’s also a side that often gets overlooked.

“This particular spot is accessed via a very narrow road with limited passing places, and during busy periods it becomes almost impassable.

“Visiting at peak or holiday times can easily turn into a frustrating experience, or even mean having to turn back.

“Places like this aren’t built for large numbers of visitors, they’re not Alton Towers. Promoting them without that context can have a real impact. Keep wild places wild, not just for the perfect Instagram moment.”

The content creator added a disclaimer in the comments of their video, saying they wanted to “protect this beautiful place”.

They urged anyone who visits on their recommendation to leave no trace, be mindful of noise and respect locals, and reminded viewers that “The road is narrow and the car park is small. If it’s full PLEASE DO NOT park in the lay-bys. These must stay clear for emergency services and local residents to get through.

“Let’s enjoy this wonder respectfully so it stays beautiful for everyone!”