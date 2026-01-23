Initiative to address inequalities in heart health across Wales launched in time for St Dwynwens Day

Ahead of St Dwynwen’s Day, the National Cardiovascular Research Network (NCRN) is calling on communities to help protect the most vital symbol of love – the heart.

The NCRN is an interdisciplinary network of academics, researchers, clinicians, NHS staff, patients, charities and health boards united with the mission to drive cutting-edge cardiovascular research across Wales.

Based in Cardiff Metropolitan and Swansea universities, and spanning universities across Wales, the NCRN has been set up with funding from strategic partners, Health and Care Research Wales and the British Heart Foundation.

Currently, 340,000 people are living with heart disease in Wales, and 9,700 of them will die from the condition every year, according to the British Heart Foundation.

It is a huge public health issue, and certain groups – like ethnic minority communities, women, people living in rural or deprived areas, young people and adults in care settings – are often not taken into account within research that can help prevent, diagnose and treat heart disease.

Statistics from BHF Cymru show that many risk factors for cardiovascular disease (CVD) are more prevalent in Wales’ most deprived areas, including smoking, obesity, insufficient levels of physical activity, eating fewer than five fruits and vegetables daily, and hazardous alcohol consumption. This undoubtedly contributes to higher cardiovascular morbidity and mortality in Wales’ most deprived populations.

Grant scheme

The NCRN has launched an initiative named AURORA (Addressing Underrepresentation through Outreach and Research Access), which aims to eliminate inequalities in heart and circulatory health across Wales.

The grant scheme, supported by Health and Care Research Wales and British Heart Foundation, is dedicated to supporting community-based outreach and public engagement activities that make cardiovascular research more inclusive.

By funding community projects, AURORA helps build stronger relationships between research and the people it impacts the most to ensure every voice is represented in the science that shapes a healthier future for all.

Anyone can apply for AURORA, as long as they have a good idea of how to make heart health more inclusive across Wales – for example, setting up blood pressure drop-in clinics in community centres or care homes, paying for a mobile cardiovascular health service for those experiencing homelessness or educational/awareness sessions in schools.

Professor Barry McDonnell, Chair of the AURORA funding committee and Director of the NCRN, said of the initiative: “Our vision is to use this funding to build real purposeful partnerships with traditionally underrepresented communities across Wales.

“This funding will pay for groups to lead or engage in cardiovascular initiatives, making a real impact towards improving inclusivity of cardiovascular research within our communities.”

Hassan Al-Kaabi, Health Systems Insight Manager at British Heart Foundation (BHF) Cymru said: “I believe AURORA matters as it gives a platform to people who are too often unheard in cardiovascular research. When communities with less voice are left out, the science we rely on becomes incomplete, and so do the solutions.

“By supporting locally led, culturally grounded outreach, we can build trust, open doors and ensures that those most affected by cardiovascular disease can shape the research that shapes their future.

“For BHF Cymru, this is not just good practice, but it’s a meaningful step towards a fairer, more representative future for heart health for the people of Wales.”

More information on AURORA can be found on the National Cardiovascular Research Network website.