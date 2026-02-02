Inmate charged with murdering Lostprophets singer expected to deny offence
An inmate charged with murdering disgraced Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins has refused to leave his cell but he was expected to deny the offence, a court has heard.
Rashid Gedel, 25, referred to as Rico Gedel during the proceedings at Leeds Crown Court, was due to appear for a case management hearing via a prison videolink on Monday.
But Judge Guy Kearl KC was told by a prison officer that Gedel had refused to join the hearing over the link.
Peter Moulson KC, defending, said: “I apprehend a not guilty plea will be entered in due course.”
Mr Moulson said he understood that Gedel wanted to appear in court in person rather than over a link.
Gedel and Samuel Dodsworth, 43, are charged with murdering Watkins at HMP Wakefield on October 11.
The 48-year-old paedophile singer, serving a 29-year sentence for child sex offences, was pronounced dead at the maximum security jail.
Dodsworth pleaded not guilty at a previous hearing and a trial date of May 2 has been set.
Judge Kearl, who is the Recorder of Leeds, said Gedel will be brought from prison to formally enter his plea on February 9.
