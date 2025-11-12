Inmate denies prison murder of former Lostprophets frontman Ian Watkins

An inmate has pleaded not guilty to murdering former Lostprophets frontman Ian Watkins in Wakefield Prison.

Samuel Dodsworth, 43, appeared by video link at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday for a hearing which also involved his co-accused, Rashid Gedel, 25, who was referred to as Rico Gedel during the proceedings.

But Judge Guy Kearl KC heard from a prison officer how Gedel had refused to leave his cell at HMP Long Lartin, in Worcestershire.

The charge of murder was put to Dodsworth, who is still at HMP Wakefield, and he pleaded not guilty over the link.

He also denied a charge of possession of a makeshift knife inside a prison.

Imran Khan, defending Gedel, said his client had indicated he would not appear on the video link as he wanted to be in court in-person.

No pleas were entered for Gedel.

Judge Kearl, the Recorder of Leeds, confirmed a trial date for both men of May 5 2026, saying it could last up to four weeks.

Emergency services were sent to the prison in West Yorkshire on October 11 but disgraced rock star Watkins, 48, who was serving a 29-year sentence for child sex offences, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Watkins, 48, was jailed in December 2013 with a further six years on licence, after admitting a string of sex offences – including the attempted rape of a fan’s baby.

Depraved

The singer was arrested following the execution of a drugs warrant at his Pontypridd home on September 21 2012 when a large number of computers, mobile phones and storage devices were seized.

Analysis of the equipment uncovered Watkins’ depraved behaviour.

Watkins was previously taken to hospital after being attacked in 2023.

In 2019 he was jailed for 10 months on top of the sentence he was serving for child sex offences after he was found guilty of possessing a mobile phone in prison.

In 2014, Watkins was told he could not appeal against the length of his 29-year jail term.

Police have said that Gedel self-defines as any other black background and Dodsworth self-defines as white British.

Both defendants were remanded in custody and will next appear for a case management hearing on February 2.