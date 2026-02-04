Innovative approach to tacking diabetes care launched

NHS Wales has held innovative ‘hackathon’ event to help reshape diabetes care in North Wales.

The event brought patients and clinicians together in a fast paced ‘health hackathon’, a focused session where lived experience and clinical expertise combine to rapidly develop practical solutions to real challenges in care.

Around 48,000 people in north Wales are registered with their GP as living with diabetes, with many more estimated to be living with pre-diabetes or undiagnosed Type 2 diabetes.

The Tackling Diabetes Together Programme, led by Public Health Wales, is a national programme working to transform diabetes care across Wales for people living with both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.

Public Health Wales joined forces with Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board to host the hackathon, inviting people living with diabetes, their families, and carers in north Wales to come together with healthcare professionals to help shape better local support and inform national plans.

The event included interactive workshops exploring real challenges around diabetes care, self-management, and prevention.

Tailored to local needs

David Taylor, Transformation Director, Public Health Wales said: “We know that care tailored to local needs, that addresses the root causes of poor health and not just the consequences, ensures everyone in Wales can prosper and enjoy better health and wellbeing.

He added that a hackathon in south Wales has led to them developing a new user friendly NHS Wales digital diabetes resources hub, along with a healthcare professional support pack for Type 2 diabetes and an NHS Wales App enhancement that will prioritise diabetes-specific functions and a strengthened peer support system across Wales.”

Dr Jane Moore, Betsi Cadwaladr Executive Director of Public Health said: “Hearing directly from patients and their families about what could make the biggest difference to their lives will build on the important work we have already begun to prevent diabetes, enhance our model of care and help people live well for longer with the condition.”