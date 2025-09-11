Innovative electric vehicle charging system trial extended

The trial of an innovative electric vehicle charging system for residents without off-road parking has been extended.

Carmarthenshire County Council launched its home gulley charging trial in 2024, thanks to funding from the Welsh Government’s Ultra Low Emission Vehicle Transformation Fund (ULEVTF) via Transport for Wales (TfW).

The first phase saw 15 households equipped with Kerbo Charge gully systems, which allow cables to be safely routed across pavements.

Trip hazards

The system eliminates trip hazards and maintains pedestrian accessibility while also enabling residents to charge their vehicles using cheaper home energy tariffs without needing a driveway.

Following the success of the first phase, 12 additional systems are being installed, and there is still limited availability for eligible households to join the scheme.

Carmarthenshire council’s cabinet member for Transport, Waste and Infrastructure Services, Cllr Edward Thomas, said: “Supporting the transition to electric vehicles is vital for achieving our environmental goals and improving air quality across Carmarthenshire.

“This trial offers a practical and inclusive solution for residents without off-street parking, ensuring that no one is left behind in the shift to greener transport. We’re proud to be leading the way with innovative approaches like this, and I encourage eligible residents to get involved in the next phase.”

Feedback

According to the council the feedback from participants in the trial has been overwhelmingly positive.

Residents have praised the system’s simplicity, safety, and affordability, and many reported a deeper understanding of EV ownership and maintenance.

If you live in Carmarthenshire, own an EV, and don’t have access to off-street parking, you can express your interest in joining the trial by contacting the council at [email protected]