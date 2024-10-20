Innovative electric vehicle home charging trial launched

An electric vehicle home charging trial using innovative gully channels has launched in Wales.

Carmarthenshire County Council is launching a multi-site trial of its preferred electric vehicle (EV) home charging solution, aimed at enabling residents without off-street parking to charge their EVs at home.

The trial follows an extensive study conducted in 2023, which included input from EV users, various council departments, and key disability groups, such as those representing the blind and wheelchair users.

Dragon’s Den

The trial utilises the Kerbo Charge gully system—a product featured on the Dragons’ Den TV programme— which conceals charging cables in channels embedded in the pavement, preventing the need for trailing cables across public pathways.

This system offers a safe, convenient, and practical solution for residents without driveways to charge their EVs at home.

The first two trial sites were installed in September, with the remaining sites expected to be completed by the end of October.

Up to 10 locations will be included in this phase of the trial, making Carmarthenshire County Council the first in Wales to carry out trials at multiple sites simultaneously.

Scalable

The data and feedback gathered will provide valuable insights into how scalable these solutions are for wider adoption across Wales.

The project is funded by the Welsh Government through Transport for Wales, using the Ultra Low Emission Vehicle Transformation Fund (ULEVTF), a ring-fenced grant specifically for EV infrastructure.

The Council is also exploring further funding opportunities to extend the project and potentially test additional on-street charging options.

Cllr Edward Thomas, Cabinet Member for Transport, Waste and Infrastructure Services, said: “We are excited to expand the availability of electric vehicle charging solutions to more residents across Carmarthenshire.

“This trial is a key part of our efforts to make EV adoption easier and more accessible to those without off-street parking, and we’re looking forward to seeing the impact across multiple sites.”

