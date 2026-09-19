Innovative harness helps Cardiff conjoined twins stand for the first time

Mark Mansfield

Conjoined twins living in Wales have been able to stand upright for the first time using an innovative harness designed specifically for them.

Marieme and Ndeye Ndiage, who live in Cardiff, are now using the bespoke equipment following a project involving their family, care team, Cardiff Council and specialist manufacturer Silvalea.

The twins were born in Senegal and came to the UK as babies in 2017 for specialist treatment at Great Ormond Street Hospital.

They are joined at the chest, share several internal organs and have one pair of legs and a third shared arm.

Their story has previously featured in the BBC documentary Inseparable Sisters.

Although Marieme and Ndeye had access to a standing frame, their anatomy meant conventional harnesses could not provide the support they needed to stand and move more naturally.

The project began after Debbie Palfrey, a moving and handling trainer at Cardiff Council, approached Silvalea at the Occupational Therapy Show in November 2023.

Their father, Ibrahima, had long hoped his daughters would one day be able to stand and move alongside their friends.

Prototypes

Following initial discussions, members of Silvalea’s technical team visited the twins and their multidisciplinary care team in February 2025.

They assessed the girls’ posture and support requirements and took detailed measurements before developing two prototype designs.

One was intended to provide greater lateral stability, underarm support and balance, while the other was a walking harness tailored to their dimensions and posture.

The project also required changes to the equipment used alongside the harness, with a compatible four-point hoist system sourced to ensure the lifting tapes could be positioned safely away from the girls’ faces.

The first prototypes were manufactured later that year and tested in October 2025.

During the trial, Marieme and Ndeye were able to stand upright using the harness for the first time.

Further measurements were then taken and adjustments made to improve its fit and comfort.

These included additional padding and alterations around the groin area, while the girls also made their own request about the final design – they wanted the harness to be pink.

Confident

By the time members of the Silvalea team returned to Cardiff in March this year, the company said the twins had become more confident using the equipment and were moving more freely while supported.

Their father said it had already made a significant difference to their lives.

He said: “On behalf of my entire family, I wanted to express my gratitude to you… this has already made a big change in their lives.

“The prospect of being able to stand, walk and get in and around with their friends will contribute greatly to their self-worth.

“I can already feel how proud they are to have this support. Thank you so much for the immense efforts you’ve put into this project. You are making history…”

Marieme and Ndeye are now using the harness at their school in Cardiff.

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