Innovative project using canine DNA technology moves to its next stage

An innovative project using canine DNA technology from “harrowing” livestock attacks will result in greater levels of prosecution of out-of-control dog owners in the future, it is hoped.

The project taking its next step in the process of engaging with the agricultural community to further develop and promote the technique.

In recent months, the FUW has been at the heart of important discussions to provide better legislative powers in Westminster relating to dog attacks on livestock.

The Union has been publically supportive of improved powers for police in order to help officers to respond more effectively when a dog attack has occurred on a farm.

Led by Liverpool’s John Moores University, the project will now begin the task of distributing Canine DNA Collecting Kits to FUW representatives to share with hotspot areas that are seeing recurring problems with dog attacks affecting farms across Wales.

The kits include swabs, scissors, tape, detailed instructions for DNA collection and information regarding the project. It is hoped that this trial period of testing and collecting could lead to an expansion of the project leading to evidence gathering that could lead to prosecution, down the line.

A panel discussion regarding the project will take place at the Royal Welsh Showground (Wednesday 24 July at 11am in the FUW pavilion).

Dr. Nick Dawnay, forensic scientist with 20 years of experience is the Canine DNA Recovery Project lead, is one of the four panel members. He also lectures in Pharmacy and Biomolecular Sciences at Liverpool John Moores University.

North Wales Police’ rural crime team, Rhys Evans, who runs a smallholding in Anglesey keeping cattle and sheep will offer his insight to the project, together with newly elected Carmarthen MP, Ann Davies.

She is working closely with Ceredigion MP, Ben Lake who is busy progressing the change in legislation at Westminster.

Wyn Evans is the fourth panel member. A beef and sheep farmer based in the Ystwyth Valley, he has had personal dealings with dog attacks on his farm. He urges the public to keep their dogs on leads whilst walking in the countryside.

Chaired by FUW’s Regional Vice President, Anwen Hughes said: “I have been keeping my eye on the developments of this project since its inception and have been involved in many of the discussions regarding livestock worrying issues in Wales, on behalf of FUW members.

“It is difficult to unsee the horror left behind after dogs have attacked and disfigured sheep in a field. It impacts our own mental health and well-being, in addition to the cost implications it has on the business. It is a harrowing situation to be in.”

