Innovative school project sparks Welsh language transformation

Nation Cymru staff

A south Wales primary school is leading a new project to transform bilingual learning by tailoring Welsh language training to the specific needs of its staff.

St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School in Penarth has drawn on the expertise of a Cardiff Learn Welsh tutor for the Education Workforce, which is part of the National Centre for Learning Welsh’s provision for the Education Workforce — and the school is one of five participating in this innovative scheme.

The project has seen staff at all levels commit to a range of Learn Welsh courses. They include a 120-hour development course, targeted short courses, the Cymraeg Bob Dydd (Everyday Welsh) course, and an intensive two-term Learn Welsh course which the school has successfully secured places on for three consecutive years.

Headteacher Laura Taylor, who completed the Cymraeg Bob Dydd course, said: “Developing Welsh skills across our entire staff team is a key priority for us as we work towards becoming a passionate, bilingual Catholic school. Our staff have accessed learning that is relevant to their roles, and we are now seeing the Welsh language come to life across the whole school community.”

The impact on the classroom has been noticeable. Teachers have seen a real boost in their confidence when using Welsh with fellow staff and pupils, while support staff are naturally using the language in daily routines and play.

Lisa Austin, Reception class teacher, who completed the 120-hour course, said: “The training has significantly improved my confidence. It’s allowed me to move the children forward more effectively through our Welsh language continuum.”

The school’s 187 pupils are enjoying daily Welsh sessions that include games, singing, and IT-based learning. The school’s Criw Cymraeg (Welsh Crew) also play a vital role, leading playground games in Welsh to encourage younger children to use the language outside the classroom.

Families are also invited to join in the journey. Every Friday, the school holds a special celebration where parents watch their children perform in Welsh, and see awards handed out for ‘Siaradwr yr Wythnos’ (Speaker of the Week) and ‘Seren yr Wythnos’ (Star of the Week).

Angharad Price, a parent at the school, said: “As a parent and governor, it has been wonderful to see such a positive impact.

“The Friday celebrations are a real highlight—hearing the children sing in Welsh and seeing their pride when they win a Welsh award shows just how much the language is now part of the school’s daily life.”

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