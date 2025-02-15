Innovative theatre project brings joy to people living with dementia

A pioneering new theatre project, created with help from Swansea University, has been bringing joy, laughter, and meaningful social connection to care homes in south Wales.

The interactive show – Silver Screen Sisters – uses the power of comedy, music, and movement to support people living with dementia has been designed to enhance the mental well-being of care home residents. The initiative is part of the Black Mountains Comedy Festival’s 2025 programme and represents a significant innovation in dementia care.

Development

Cardiff-based comedy performance group Kitsch n Sync were commissioned by the Festival, with support from Arts Council Wales, and worked closely with leading dementia and memory specialist Dr Gary Christopher to develop the show’s content. Dr Christopher, from the School of Health and Social Care, provided expert guidance to ensure that the show is designed to support communication, reduce isolation, and enhance well-being among its audience members. His research into the role of nostalgia in dementia care directly informs this initiative, emphasizing the therapeutic potential of revisiting familiar cultural moments through performance. He said: “This project is a fantastic example of how the arts can positively impact the lives of people with dementia. By using elements of nostalgia, humour, and movement, the performance creates a shared experience that fosters connection, stimulates deeply personal memory, and improves mood.” The production combines comedy, dance, and music, all carefully curated to create a warm and inviting atmosphere. It has just been performed successfully at six care homes across South Wales.

Growing need

Dr Christopher says this work is particularly vital in light of the increasing prevalence of dementia and the growing need for innovative approaches to care that go beyond traditional models. By incorporating comedy and live performance into dementia care, he feels Silver Screen Sisters demonstrate how creative interventions can foster emotional well-being and social interaction among residents, offering a much-needed alternative to more medicalized approaches. Dr Christopher’s work highlights the potential of nostalgia-based interventions to create more meaningful and engaging experiences for people living with cognitive decline. He added: “Swansea University’s contribution to this initiative underscores the institution’s commitment to advancing dementia research and finding real-world applications for academic insights.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

