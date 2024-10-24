Innovative virtual production facility launches in Wales

A new state-of-the-art virtual production facility has launched in Wales which aims to attract some of the brightest and best in film and television production from across the world.

Fivefold studios’ new creative hub, located at Dragon Studios in Pencoed, Bridgend provides a range of cutting-edge technology which will help to enhance Wales’ booming creative industry.

The studio offers comprehensive production services, utilising the latest In-Camera Visual Effects techniques alongside performance capture solutions and advanced Ai production tools.

World class

With studio space and offices that span over 12,000 sqft, fivefold studios provides ample room for productions of all sizes—from intimate indie projects to large-scale blockbusters.

The facility’s state-of-the-art LED volume allows for real-time capture of visual effects, empowering filmmakers with the tools they need to push creative boundaries and streamline production processes.

The studio boasts Europe’s largest fixed green screen cove, spanning 5000 sqft and measuring an impressive 33 ft in height. This provides productions with even greater flexibility and a range of cost-effective solutions.

In addition, fivefold will provide industry led training programmes in partnership with Media Cymru. The training facility will form part of fivefold’s commitment to equipping the next generation of production specialists, with the skills needed to maintain Wales status as a global production hub.

Green productions

David Levy, Managing Director of fivefold studios, said: “Here at fivefold studios, we are proud to be establishing a sustainable, technology-led enterprise that champions the values shaping the future of Media & Entertainment.

Our inhouse team has been part of the virtual production revolution from the very start and are dedicated to building in Wales a centre of excellence for advanced media production. Our team of industry veterans have serviced jobs for Netflix, Apple, Paramount, and Amazon MGM studios. fivefold studios are ready to deliver best in class VP solutions for your projects.”

Fivefold studios are one of Media Cymru’s 23 consortium partners. Media Cymru is a collaboration tasked with developing Wales media sector into a global hub for innovation with a focus on green and fair economic growth.

Professor Sara Pepper OBE, Media Cymru’s Co-Director said: “Virtual production continues to make waves across the media sector enabling significant business benefits through greater flexibility during production including the ability to make real-time adjustments and enhancements and more streamlined production.

“For these reasons, fivefold opening in Wales will be a game changer for the Cardiff Capital Region’s media cluster, for Wales and for the UK.

“The region is already on the map as one of the leading media clusters in the UK and this facility will enable further opportunities for the cluster and those currently or looking to work in it. It also further commits to our ambitions of building a greener, fairer, globally connected media sector fit for the future.”

