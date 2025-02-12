Inquest into death of The Vivienne opened and adjourned

RuPaul’s Drag Race star The Vivienne was found dead in the bathroom of their home, an inquest opening has been told.

James Lee Williams, who performed as the drag queen, was found dead at their home in Cheshire on Sunday January 5.

An inquest into the 32-year-old’s death was opened and adjourned at Cheshire Coroner’s Court in Warrington on Wednesday.

Coroner’s officer Amanda Edgar said Williams was found dead in the bathroom at their home address in Chorlton-by-Backford, near Chester.

Police attended and confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances.