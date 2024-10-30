Inquest opened into death of four-month-old in west Wales

An inquest has been opened into the death of a four-month-old boy in a west Wales village.

Kali Creed Green died in Clynderwen, Pembrokeshire, on October 18.

A 19-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man were previously arrested on suspicion of child neglect but were released on bail pending further inquiries.

Assistant coroner for Pembrokeshire Gareth Lewis opened an inquest into Kali’s death on Wednesday.