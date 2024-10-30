Inquest opened into death of four-month-old in west Wales
An inquest has been opened into the death of a four-month-old boy in a west Wales village.
Kali Creed Green died in Clynderwen, Pembrokeshire, on October 18.
A 19-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man were previously arrested on suspicion of child neglect but were released on bail pending further inquiries.
Assistant coroner for Pembrokeshire Gareth Lewis opened an inquest into Kali’s death on Wednesday.
He set a provisional date of April 11 2025 for the next hearing.
Emergency services including police, paramedics, and a Wales Air Ambulance helicopter all attended a property in the village of Clynderwen during the afternoon of Friday, October 18.
