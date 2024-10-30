Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Inquest opened into death of four-month-old in west Wales

30 Oct 2024 2 minute read
A police car

An inquest has been opened into the death of a four-month-old boy in a west Wales village.

Kali Creed Green died in Clynderwen, Pembrokeshire, on October 18.

A 19-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man were previously arrested on suspicion of child neglect but were released on bail pending further inquiries.

Assistant coroner for Pembrokeshire Gareth Lewis opened an inquest into Kali’s death on Wednesday.

Report

Giving her report, coroner’s officer Pc Carrie Sheridan said: “Despite the best efforts of the emergency services at the scene, life was pronounced extinct by the paramedics in attendance.“A post-mortem was carried out; the results are unknown at this time.”Mr Lewis offered his sympathy to Kali’s family and adjourned the inquest for further investigations to take place.

He set a provisional date of April 11 2025 for the next hearing.

Investigation

Emergency services including police, paramedics, and a Wales Air Ambulance helicopter all attended a property in the village of Clynderwen during the afternoon of Friday, October 18.

A spokeswoman for Dyfed-Powys Police at the time said: “We can confirm that the name of the four-month-old baby who sadly died in Clynderwen on October 18 is Kali Creed Green.”Officers continue to investigate the circumstances around his death. Two people – a woman aged 19 and a man aged 23 – were arrested on suspicion of child neglect, and have now been released on bail pending further inquiries. His death is being treated as unexplained.”

