Insect school dinners claims disputed

Bruce Sinclair Local Democracy Reporter

The woman behind Dr Beynon’s Bug Farm and Bug Farm Foods has disputed claims that insect protein ‘mince’ will soon be rolled out to school dinner menus in a Welsh county.

In a submitted question to be heard at the Pembrokeshire County Council meeting of October 17, member of the public Valerie Sutherland will ask: “At a recent Biodiversity Study Day, Dr Sarah Beynon of the St David’s Bug Farm said that VEXo – the ‘mince’ used in their spaghetti bolognese comprising insect protein and vegetables – will be rolled out to Pembrokeshire schools soon.

“Has a contract for this been signed for imminent rollout? If so, have the allergic reactions and inflammatory issues been taken fully into account as children with seafood allergies will be affected by the chitin in this product?”

In a related question, she will also ask: “Insects bred for human consumption carry parasites that are seriously harmful to humans. Are councillors aware of the potentially serious health implications of children effectively being forced to consume insect protein as outlined [in an accompanying study]?”

Vision

Pembrokeshire is well known for Dr Beynon’s Bug Farm, the vision of Dr Sarah Beynon, who wanted to combine her love of farming, academic research and education by setting up a centre of excellence in her hometown of St Davids, with VEXo produced by Bug Farm Foods.

Dr Beynon, responding to the published submitted question, disputed saying the ‘mince’ would be ‘rolled out’ to schools.

“I did not say this, as it is not true. I explained the exciting development of VEXo insect and plant protein mince with over 2,000 Pembrokeshire school children, teachers, social scientists, nutritionists, Welsh Government and Innovate UK, explaining that VEXO Bolognese was due to be offered on school menus in Pembrokeshire in 2020.

“Unfortunately, the Covid pandemic hit during the same week that we were due to finalise the roll-out with Pembrokeshire County Council. Schools were closed, so it did not go ahead. I mentioned that we are looking forward to revisiting this with Pembrokeshire County Council in the future, but did not put a timeframe on it.”

“Low risk”

On pupils being ‘forced’ to consume the protein, Dr Beynon added: “We would never force anyone to eat anything they didn’t want to. Pupils are never forced to consume a food – during the previous discussions, it would be offered as a choice on the menu.

“Interestingly, 100 per cent of pupils liked VEXo Bolognese and one of the most wonderful outcomes of in-school workshops we ran was that children said it made them want to learn more about sustainability in schools. It also increased the take-up of school meals.”

On other issues raised by the questioner, she said: “As insects, like crustaceans, are arthropods, those allergic to crustaceans may also be allergic to insects. As with any other food, allergen labelling is vital, and all of our insect-based products are labelled appropriately and allergen information provided to groups who visit us in advance.”

She finished: “All plant, fungi and livestock foods have the potential to carry pests, parasites and pesticides that can be harmful to humans. The vital stage in eating them is how they are processed or cooked with industry-standard critical control points reached. Insects are no different. Insects farmed for human food are anaesthetized before being killed (frozen) and are cooked at high temperatures. Full microbiology testing is carried out.

“The fact that the resultant products have a stable ambient shelf life for around two years shows just how low-risk the food product is. Insects used in Bug Farm Foods’ food products are farmed in UK insect farms with the very highest biosecurity standards. Because the industry is relatively new to the UK and Europe, the legislation around farming them has been developed with modern understanding of biosecurity and animal welfare, meaning that it is some of the most up-to-date in the world.

“VEXo was specifically developed, here in Pembrokeshire, to tackle issues related to childhood obesity and nutrition gaps in growing young people. It contains about 80 per cent less saturated fat than a conventional meat-based Bolognese and is high in iodine, which is often low in teenage girls’ diets. Insects contain highly digestible protein, contain all essential amino acids, heme iron and a really good ratio of omega-6 to omega-3 fatty acids.”

The questions will be heard and responded to at the meeting.

