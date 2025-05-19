Inspirational blind singer to star in music coop’s 10th anniversary concert

A blind teenage singer will be one of the stars of the show at the 10th anniversary concert of a music cooperative that transformed her life.

Isabelle Harrison, 19, from Llandegla, will be centre stage at the North Wales Music Cooperative’s gala event at St Asaph Cathedral on Thursday, June 12.

The concert will be hosted by popular tenor Rhys Meirion who will also be singing on the night.

It will be a celebration of the impact the music cooperative has had on its former and current students over the last decade.

Among those taking part will be various ensembles, a pop band and a sign language choir.

Cuts

The group is an award-winning, not-for-profit organisation providing quality music tuition with two sister cooperatives in Denbighshire and Wrexham.

It was formed in 2015 by Head of Service Heather Powell after she and other music tutors in Denbighshire were made redundant due to budget cuts.

The cooperative expanded into Wrexham in 2018 and now works with more than 100 primary schools and 18 high schools in the two counties while providing work for more than 70 freelance music tutors.

The concert, starting at 7pm, is being sponsored by the arts-loving care organisation, Pendine Park, via the Pendine Arts and Community Trust which supports arts and community activities.

Isabele, known as Izzy, is now a student at the Royal National College for the Blind in Hereford, the UK’s leading specialist residential college of further education for people with a visual impairment.

She said the music cooperative had a hugely positive effect on her while she was a student atYsgol Brynhyfryd, Ruthin.

Recognised

Thanks to the work of the cooperative, she says music will always be part of her life – and she was delighted to be invited to perform at the special concert.

Izzy said: “It seems a bit surreal to be asked, it’s a bit like ‘wow!’

“It feels really good to know that I will be one of the stars of the concert and it feels good to feel my ability is being recognised.

“Singing gives me such a good feeling, music has always been so important to me.

“I very first got involved with the music cooperative during a week called Music Mania.

“It was a week of activities one summer based around music and they had a concert at the end, and we learned a dance, we learned songs, we did a little play, it was really fun.

“Then later the Denbighshire Music Cooperative funded me for singing lessons which were really good for me because before that I had only ever been in the school choir.

“It was nice to get one-to-one tuition and improve aspects of my voice.

Lessons

Izzy has been at the Royal National College for the Blind (RNC) since September and did A-levels at New College Worcester, another specialist college for youngsters who are blind or vision impaired.

“At New College I did a BTEC in music performance and had singing lessons and was in a musical theatre club.

“I am paying for singing lessons at RNC and I am in the choir there, so music is very much still a part of my life.”

Determined Izzy is not allowing her lack of sight to hold her back from her ambition of being a counsellor.

She said: “I applied to come to RNC to get more qualifications and also to be in a more adult environment and to be more independent before I go to university.

“This year I am studying health and social care and then next year I will be doing massage and complementary therapies.

“I actually want to be a counsellor, a child therapist.”

Izzy’s mum Rachael Lynch commended the work of the music cooperative – and thanked its leaders for inviting her daughter to perform at the concert.

She said: “I’m absolutely made up that Isabelle has been invited to perform a song at such a special occasion.

“The music cooperative as a whole organisation are absolutely fantastic, the staff are amazing.

“Everybody who works within the team are just such wonderful people and Isabelle has benefited a lot from the organisation.”

Inspiration

According to Heather Powell, Izzy is “truly inspirational”.

She said: “Through the opportunities the music service gave Izzy, the wider world of music was opened up to her.

“Music has made such a difference to her life, it has given her the confidence to go on and study and live away from her mum independently, which as a pupil with zero vision is a huge challenge.

“So when we looked at having a gala concert and talked about ex-pupils coming back, Izzy was one for me which was a stand-out because she meant a lot to the service and the service meant a lot to her.

“Izzy doesn’t see herself as having a disability, Izzy is just Izzy.

“She is a fantastic singer and she is certainly a great advocate for our service.

“She flies the flag of what we are all about which is every child having the opportunity to learn and enjoy music irrespective of any disability or additional need.

Heather said the gala concert was shaping up to be a memorable celebration.

She said: “We’ve got all of our current ensembles and pupils performing.

“We’ve got our annual awards which this year are sponsored by Mario and Gill Kreft from Pendine Park care organisation.”

Pendine Park is supporting the event through its Pendine Arts and Community Trust

Mario said: “The gala concert is set to be a magnificent celebration of the work the music cooperative does and also a fantastic celebration of the power of music.

“Music and the arts really do change lives and it’s vital they are supported and also celebrated, and the gala concert will do just that.

“It is set to be a wonderful evening and is an opportunity to recognise the great work the music cooperative has carried out over the last decade.”

Tickets can be bought via Eventbrite.

